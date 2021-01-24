Jan. 24 High school sports roundup: WSHS boys hockey falls on senior day

The Winona Senior High boys hockey team had their senior day spoiled by Albert Lea as they fell to the Tigers 4-0 Saturday at Bud King Ice Arena.

The Tigers (2-1) scored once in the first period, twice in the second and once in the third.

Alex Benson made 29 saves in net for the Winhawks (0-2-1), who were outshot 33-21.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Albert Lea 6, Winona 0

ALBERT LEA — The young Winhawks once again battled hard but the Tigers in the end were just simply too much.

Aliya Gricius made 50 saves between the pipes for the Winhawks (0-3).

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

GYMNASTICS

Northfield 136.225, Winona/Cotter 131.400

NORTHFIELD — The Winhawks kicked off their season with a good showing against the Raiders.

Coming off a second place finish on the vault at state last season, senior Chloe Hughes nailed her handspring double vault scoring a 9.575 to win the vault. She also won the floor (9.575) and the all-around competition (34.45).