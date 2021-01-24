Jan. 24 High school sports roundup: WSHS boys hockey falls on senior day

The Winona Senior High boys hockey team had their senior day spoiled by Albert Lea as they fell to the Tigers 4-0 Saturday at Bud King Ice Arena.
The Tigers (2-1) scored once in the first period, twice in the second and once in the third.
Alex Benson made 29 saves in net for the Winhawks (0-2-1), who were outshot 33-21.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Albert Lea 6, Winona 0
ALBERT LEA — The young Winhawks once again battled hard but the Tigers in the end were just simply too much.
Aliya Gricius made 50 saves between the pipes for the Winhawks (0-3).
GYMNASTICS
Northfield 136.225, Winona/Cotter 131.400
NORTHFIELD — The Winhawks kicked off their season with a good showing against the Raiders.
Coming off a second place finish on the vault at state last season, senior Chloe Hughes nailed her handspring double vault scoring a 9.575 to win the vault. She also won the floor (9.575) and the all-around competition (34.45).
Senior Natalya Franz placed second on the vault (9.0) and the bars (8.475), while placing third in the all-around (34.45).
For the first meet of the season and without any spectators in attendance, coach Brittney Steine was proud of the way her team performed.
"We are really proud of the team," coach Brittney Steine said via email. "We have really incredible leadership bringing the girls together.”
Winona/Cotter returns to action 6 p.m. Thursday when they host Faribault at Winona Middle.