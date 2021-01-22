Jan. 22 High school sports roundup: Winhawks girls basketball captures first win

FARIBAULT — Thanks to a game-high 17 points from Izzy Goettelman, the Winhawks were able to overcome a six-point halftime deficit to capture their first victory of the season by defeating Faribault 55-51 on the road Friday night.

After canning three 3-pointers in an 11-point first half, Goettelman went 6-for-8 from the free throw line after halftime. Her effort along with Katie Clemons, who scored all of her eight points in the second half, as well as Marisa Borkowski adding seven second half points helped the Winhawks outscore the Falcons 27-17 in the final 18 minutes.

Phoenix Matthees added eight points, while Julia Kronebusch added four for the Winhawks (1-2, 1-2). Winona will look to make it two in a row on Tuesday when they travel to face Mankato West.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 60, C-FC 57

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

MELROSE — The Pirates saw their seven-game win streak snapped after the Mustangs (7-5, 6-4) overcame a seven-point halftime defecit.

Jordyn Halverson scored a team-best 12 points, while Chayce Rollinger added nine points for C-FC (8-2, 7-2).