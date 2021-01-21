Jan. 21 High school sports roundup: R-P boys basketball stays undefeated; Cotter girls fall in OT

GALESVILLE — The Knights built a 24-point halftime lead on G-E-T by shooting 53.1 percent from the floor and had five players score at least 10 points in a Coulee Conference victory over the Red Hawks.

Junior Gavin Proudfoot led Luther (9-0, 5-0) with 16 points and seven rebounds, and the Knights used a 40-point first half to take control. James Biedenbender and Logan Bahr each added 11 points, and teammates Isaiah Schwichtenberg and Isaiah Loersch scored 10 apiece for Luther.

Cody Schmitz scored a game-high 19 points for G-E-T (1-9, 1-5), but it turned the ball over 19 times and made just six field goals in the first half.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

PEM 70, Cotter 60 (OT)

The Ramblers (1-2) were outscored 15-5 in overtime to fall to the Bulldogs (2-0).

In her first game of the season, junior Sofia Sandcork scored a team-best 18 points to lead Cotter. She was one of three to finish in double figures, joining senior Ellie Macal (15) and Megan Morgan (10).

But in the end the Bulldogs' duo of Alyx Doughty (29 points) and Macy Holtz (20) was too much for the Ramblers to overcome.

BOYS HOCKEY