Jan. 21 High school sports roundup: R-P boys basketball stays undefeated; Cotter girls fall in OT

WABASHA, Minn. — The Rushford-Peterson boys basketball team once again used another stellar outing from Justin Ruberg to stay undefeated, handling Three Rivers Conference foe Wabasha-Kellogg 60-35 Thursday night at Wabasha-Kellogg High School.
Fresh off a 23-point, 13-rebound performance against Dover-Eyota, Ruberg scored 18 points on 8 of 11 shooting. He is averaging just over 19 points per game through three games. Luke O'Hare added 10 points and finished with eight steals for the Trojans (3-0, 3-0), who finished with 17 steals as a team.
Andrew Hoiness chipped in eight points, while Grady Hengel and Trey Olson each pitched in seven.
La Crescent-Hokah 77, Lewiston-Altura 59
LEWISTON — Thomas Menk scored a game-high 26 points but the Cardinals (2-1, 2-1) were unable to overcome a balanced La Crescent attack to drop their first game of the season.
Cody Kowalski had 16 points, while Parker McQuin finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for a La Crescent (1-1, 1-1) squad that saw six finish with eight or more points.
Sam Bronk finished with 12 points and Collin Bonow had nine points to go along with a team-best 12 rebounds for L-A.
COULEE
Onalaska Luther 71, G-E-T 40
GALESVILLE — The Knights built a 24-point halftime lead on G-E-T by shooting 53.1 percent from the floor and had five players score at least 10 points in a Coulee Conference victory over the Red Hawks.
Junior Gavin Proudfoot led Luther (9-0, 5-0) with 16 points and seven rebounds, and the Knights used a 40-point first half to take control. James Biedenbender and Logan Bahr each added 11 points, and teammates Isaiah Schwichtenberg and Isaiah Loersch scored 10 apiece for Luther.
Cody Schmitz scored a game-high 19 points for G-E-T (1-9, 1-5), but it turned the ball over 19 times and made just six field goals in the first half.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PEM 70, Cotter 60 (OT)
The Ramblers (1-2) were outscored 15-5 in overtime to fall to the Bulldogs (2-0).
In her first game of the season, junior Sofia Sandcork scored a team-best 18 points to lead Cotter. She was one of three to finish in double figures, joining senior Ellie Macal (15) and Megan Morgan (10).
But in the end the Bulldogs' duo of Alyx Doughty (29 points) and Macy Holtz (20) was too much for the Ramblers to overcome.
BOYS HOCKEY
Winona 3, Red Wing 3
RED WING — The Winhawks twice held a two-goal advantage, but Red Wing scored late in the second period before netting the equalizer with under a minute and 30 seconds to send it into OT where neither time could find a game-winner.
Jackson Cichosz scored the first goal of an assist from Matt Thesing before Hans Larsen delivered a power play goal to give the Winhawks (0-1-1) a 2-0 lead in the first period.
After Red Wing cut the lead in half, Aven Prodzinski scored off an assist from Ayden Ruesgen to give the Winhawks a 3-1 lead with under six minutes left in the second period.
Alex Benson made 44 saves between the pipes for the Winhawks.