Jan. 19 High school sports roundup: Winona boys win second straight behind Hedin

RED WING — We are only a few games into the season but it seems like Jasper Hedin and the Winona Senior High boys basketball team are already in midseason form.
The Winhawks won their second consecutive game to start the season thanks to another stellar performance from their standout junior, as they outlasted Red Wing 60-54 Tuesday night at Red Wing High School.
After pouring in 26 points and eight rebounds in the Winhawks’ season opening 86-67 victory over Rochester Mayo on Saturday, Hedin one upped himself with a game-high 34 points to go along with eight rebounds to lead the Winhawks (2-0, 2-0).
Senior AJ Appicelli added 11 points — his second straight game in double figures — and five rebounds, while fellow senior Max Maxwell chipped in nine points.
Winona returns to action Friday when they host Faribault for their home opener.
Three Rivers
Lewiston-Altura 79, Cotter 40
LEWISTON — Thomas Menk nailed four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Cardinals to their second consecutive win.
After a 77-57 victory in their season opener over Dover-Eyota, the Cardinals (2-0, 2-0) followed it up by making 10 3-pointers and handling the Ramblers (0-2, 0-1).
Charlie Kaczorowski finished 14 points and four rebounds, Sam Bronk chipped in 12 points and also collected four boards, while Jerry Hines added seven points and six rebounds.
Cale Beckman and Connor Yocum each made a pair of triples and finished with 12 points to lead the Ramblers.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Three Rivers
Cotter 73, Lewiston-Altura 35
The Ramblers bounced back from a tough loss in their season opener thanks to 18 points each from junior standouts Olivia Gardner and Megan Morgan.
Senior Ellie Macal pitched in 12 points for the Ramblers (1-1, 1-0), who return to action when they host P-E-M on Thursday.
Kylie Verthein finished with eight points to lead the Cardinals (0-2, 0-2), who will look to secure their win Thursday when they travel to Fillmore Central.
Dover-Eyota 70, Rushford-Peterson 20
RUSHFORD — Kaylee Ruberg finished with nine points and three rebounds to lead the Trojans (1-1, 0-1).
R-P will look to bounce back Monday when they travel to face Three Rivers conference foe St. Charles.
Big 9