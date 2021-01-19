Jan. 19 High school sports roundup: Winona boys win second straight behind Hedin

RED WING — We are only a few games into the season but it seems like Jasper Hedin and the Winona Senior High boys basketball team are already in midseason form.

The Winhawks won their second consecutive game to start the season thanks to another stellar performance from their standout junior, as they outlasted Red Wing 60-54 Tuesday night at Red Wing High School.

After pouring in 26 points and eight rebounds in the Winhawks’ season opening 86-67 victory over Rochester Mayo on Saturday, Hedin one upped himself with a game-high 34 points to go along with eight rebounds to lead the Winhawks (2-0, 2-0).

Senior AJ Appicelli added 11 points — his second straight game in double figures — and five rebounds, while fellow senior Max Maxwell chipped in nine points.

Winona returns to action Friday when they host Faribault for their home opener.

Three Rivers

Lewiston-Altura 79, Cotter 40

LEWISTON — Thomas Menk nailed four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Cardinals to their second consecutive win.