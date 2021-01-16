Jan. 16 High school sports roundup: Winona boys basketball cruises past Mayo in opener

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Winona Senior High boys basketball team started the year in style, cruising past Big 9 foe Rochester Mayo 86-67 in their season opener at Rochester Mayo High School.

Junior Jasper Hedin and senior Max Maxwell combined for 46 points and 17 rebounds, with Hedin finishing with a game-high 26 points and Maxwell finishing a rebound shy of a double-double.

Shane Scharmach added 12 points, while AJ Appicelli chipped in 11.

The Winhawks (1-0, 1-0) will look to make it two in a row when they travel to Red Wing Tuesday.

Nonconference

Rushford-Peterson 79, Kingsland 32

RUSHFORD, Minn. — Justin Ruberg scored a team-best 17 points, while Luke O’Hare added 15 points to help make the Trojans victorious in their season opener.

Ruberg and O’Hare were a combined 13 of 23 from the field with Ruberg going 7 of 12 from the field and also collecting eight rebounds. Andrew Hoiness and Logan Skalet each added nine. Malachi Bunke stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with seven points, seven assists, three rebounds and four steals.

Rochester Lourdes 70, Cotter 36