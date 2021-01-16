 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 16 High school sports roundup: Winona boys basketball cruises past Mayo in opener
0 comments
alert

Jan. 16 High school sports roundup: Winona boys basketball cruises past Mayo in opener

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Winona Senior High boys basketball team started the year in style, cruising past Big 9 foe Rochester Mayo 86-67 in their season opener at Rochester Mayo High School.

Junior Jasper Hedin and senior Max Maxwell combined for 46 points and 17 rebounds, with Hedin finishing with a game-high 26 points and Maxwell finishing a rebound shy of a double-double.

Shane Scharmach added 12 points, while AJ Appicelli chipped in 11.

The Winhawks (1-0, 1-0) will look to make it two in a row when they travel to Red Wing Tuesday.

Nonconference

Rushford-Peterson 79, Kingsland 32

RUSHFORD, Minn. — Justin Ruberg scored a team-best 17 points, while Luke O’Hare added 15 points to help make the Trojans victorious in their season opener.

Ruberg and O’Hare were a combined 13 of 23 from the field with Ruberg going 7 of 12 from the field and also collecting eight rebounds. Andrew Hoiness and Logan Skalet each added nine. Malachi Bunke stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with seven points, seven assists, three rebounds and four steals.

Rochester Lourdes 70, Cotter 36

The Ramblers dropped their season opener and will look to bounce back at Lewiston-Altura 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Big 9

Rochester Mayo 77, Winona 27

The Winhawks fell in their season opener and as of now are scheduled to be back in action Friday against Faribault.

Nonconference

Rushford-Peterson 44, Spring Grove 28

RUSHFORD, Minn. — First-year coach Joe Hatch picked up his varsity win as the Trojans won their season opener.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Five Winona-area prep football players to watch in 2018

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News