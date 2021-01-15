Jan. 14 High school sports roundup: Winona swim and dive battle hard in virtual season opener

Thursday kicked off a new era for the Winona Senior High boys swimming and diving team.

Gone are the days of Jack Herczeg, Grant Wolner, Alex Jorgenson and Tanner Lozenski, who all helped the program reach new heights and establish itself as one of the finer programs in southern Minnesota.

But now it's time for a different group to take the baton and leave their own legacy behind. Even though they didn't pick up the victory, falling to Austin 90-89 in the virtual meet, this new group of Winhawks showed they are more than capable of picking up where the previous group left off.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Colin White picked up a pair of first-place individual finishes, taking first in the 100-yard freestyle (55.17) and the 200-yard freestyle (2:04.02) — where he combined with Charlie Miller to give the Winhawks a one, two finish. White also teamed up with Brayden Coudron, Gavin Nelson and Julius Hanson for a first place finish in the 400 freestyle relay (3:44.50). Those four also combined to take second in the 200 medley relay (1:49.31) — a time that was just a few seconds away from a state cut time.

Elijah Vieth won the 500 freestyle (5:56.37), took second in the 200 individual medley (2:32.52) and teamed up with Jared Loos, Briar Volkman and Miller in the 200 freestyle relay to finish second (1:47.67).