High school, youth teams can practice Jan. 4, but no date set for return to games

Winter sports for high school and youth teams can hold practice on Jan. 4 with the hope, but no assurance yet, of playing games again by the middle of January.

Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that the state is extending the four-week pause on youth and adult sports, set to expire Friday night, for two more weeks. The pause had been enacted to help slow fast-moving community spread of the COVID-19 virus.

"We need to get kids playing again, we know that,'' Walz said in a video presentation to the state. "We know that the numbers show that kids aren't as susceptible.''

The new order spells out allowances for restricted individual practice or workouts to begin as soon as Saturday. Fitness studios and gyms will be able to reopen at a quarter of their capacity, with a 100-person limit. People must wear masks and maintain 12 feet of social distancing.

In the order, Walz said organized sports "are riskier than individual exercise, as they typically occur in groups.''