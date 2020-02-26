High school wrestling: Zander Rusert looking to make some noise at state

Zander Rusert has some unfinished business.

The junior was ready to make some noise at the state tournament in the 285-pound division last year as a sophomore, but a dislocated shoulder suffered in his first match when he was up 8-5 soured Rusert’s first taste of state. He tried to gut it out, but would lose by pin to Bemidji’s Kaleb Beam. It fueled him for this season.

“Coming into this year, my goal was to make it to state again,” Rusert said. “Then at the tournament make myself known. Do better than I did last year.”

His year got off to a bit of a rocky start when he lost his first match of the season to Owatonna’s Isaiah Noeldner.

Ranked as one of the top heavyweights in Class AAA, he admitted he was a bit cocky to start the year. But it proved to be the wakeup call he needed. He lost just three more times the rest of the season.

But two of his four losses have come to Noeldner. The latest one came in the MSHSL Section 1AAA 285-pound title match when Noeldner bested Rusert 6-3.

“It wasn’t the result I wanted. I wanted to take first, of course, but getting to state now hopefully I can get another crack at him,”Rusert said.