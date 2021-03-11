 Skip to main content
High school wrestling: Winona/Cotter wrestling falls to Owatonna in sections
High school wrestling: Winona/Cotter wrestling falls to Owatonna in sections

OWATONNA — The Winona/Cotter wrestling team fell to Owatonna 63-10 at the MSHSL Section 1AAA team meet on Wednesday. 

Logan Henningson was victorious at 132 pounds by a 12-1 major decision, while Peyton Hoff won via forfeit at 145. 

SECTION 1AA

Lake City 46, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 21

KASSON, Minn. — Jordan Zibrowski (120), Carter Jonsgaard (126) and Jacob Meyer (195) all won via pin for LARP. 

Tyler Kreidemacher (113) won by an 8-2 decision. 

SECTION 1A

GMLOS 46, Caledonia/Houston 22

EYOTA, Minn. — Caledonia/Houston got pins from Brandon Ross (120 pounds), Isaac Blocker (132) and Eric Mauss (170) but fell to Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland. 

