High school wrestling: Winona/Cotter wrestling falls to Owatonna in sections

OWATONNA — The Winona/Cotter wrestling team fell to Owatonna 63-10 at the MSHSL Section 1AAA team meet on Wednesday.
Logan Henningson was victorious at 132 pounds by a 12-1 major decision, while Peyton Hoff won via forfeit at 145.
SECTION 1AA
Lake City 46, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 21
KASSON, Minn. — Jordan Zibrowski (120), Carter Jonsgaard (126) and Jacob Meyer (195) all won via pin for LARP.
Tyler Kreidemacher (113) won by an 8-2 decision.
SECTION 1A
GMLOS 46, Caledonia/Houston 22
EYOTA, Minn. — Caledonia/Houston got pins from Brandon Ross (120 pounds), Isaac Blocker (132) and Eric Mauss (170) but fell to Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland.
Alex VandenHouten
Sports reporter
