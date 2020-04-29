High school wrestling: Ryan Henningson named Minnesota Class AAA Wrestler of the Year by Wrestling USA Magazine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The awards just keep coming for Ryan Henningson.

Just a couple months after the Winona Senior High/Cotter senior wrestler knocked off rival Paxton Creese of Shakopee 6-4 in the MSHSL Class AAA 120-pound title match to claim his first state title, Henningson was one of three grapplers to be named the MSHSL Class AAA wrestler of the year by Wrestling USA Magazine.

He along with Shakopee’s Blake West (113-pounds, 51-1) and Derrick Cardinal (126, 50-0) of Forest Lake were the two other winners for Class AAA. This is the 35th year the USA Wrestling Magazine has given out their awards. All of their selections — including their Senior All-Americans and Academic Teams — will be in the May 15 version of the Guillotine.

“All of the hard work I put into the six years for my high school career, it was just nice to end it with a state championship,” said Henningson, who is committed to wrestle at North Dakota State next season. “It’s nice to get recognized for that hard work.”

“Ryan is without a doubt the kind of athlete you want on your team,” Winona/Cotter coach Joe Hoialmen said. “He exemplifies a true student athlete. North Dakota State is lucky to get him. He will be missed. It was an honor and a privilege to coach Ryan. Great young man.”