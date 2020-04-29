High school wrestling: Ryan Henningson named Minnesota Class AAA Wrestler of the Year by Wrestling USA Magazine

The awards just keep coming for Ryan Henningson.
Just a couple months after the Winona Senior High/Cotter senior wrestler knocked off rival Paxton Creese of Shakopee 6-4 in the MSHSL Class AAA 120-pound title match to claim his first state title, Henningson was one of three grapplers to be named the MSHSL Class AAA wrestler of the year by Wrestling USA Magazine.
He along with Shakopee’s Blake West (113-pounds, 51-1) and Derrick Cardinal (126, 50-0) of Forest Lake were the two other winners for Class AAA. This is the 35th year the USA Wrestling Magazine has given out their awards. All of their selections — including their Senior All-Americans and Academic Teams — will be in the May 15 version of the Guillotine.
“All of the hard work I put into the six years for my high school career, it was just nice to end it with a state championship,” said Henningson, who is committed to wrestle at North Dakota State next season. “It’s nice to get recognized for that hard work.”
“Ryan is without a doubt the kind of athlete you want on your team,” Winona/Cotter coach Joe Hoialmen said. “He exemplifies a true student athlete. North Dakota State is lucky to get him. He will be missed. It was an honor and a privilege to coach Ryan. Great young man.”
Ryan Henningson knows he has more work to do.
After falling to Creese in the last two state meets, including a controversial 6-5 decision in the 2019 113-pound title match, Henningson (51-2) bested the two-time defending champ in a thrilling 6-4 victory to become just the fourth wrestler in program history to win a state title.
"It feels better than I ever thought," Henningson said. "Best feeling in the world."
For Henningson though, the season was more than just winning that elusive state title. He collected win No. 151, passing former teammate Jack Vaselaar on Jan. 4 for the most in program history. In his last trip to state, he was accompanied by his brother, Logan, who qualified at 126 as a freshman.
High school wrestling: Brothers Ryan, Logan Henningson cherishing opportunity to wrestle at state meet together
Saturday was a special day for the Henningson family.
“To be honest, I was more excited for his win than mine,” Ryan said at the time. “(My) Senior year. He’s there with me. That’s just awesome.”
Now a days, Henningson is doing his best to try and stay in wrestling shape. Him and Logan have done their own “practices” where they work on different drills, techniques and moves with each other.
Like the rest of us, he’s taking it day-by-day and hopes college wrestling will still happen next year. But regardless, for him, the work never stops.
“After being the state champ, I have high expectations now,” Henningson said. “I don’t want to lose anything. ... I have four or five more years of wrestling to get ready for.”
