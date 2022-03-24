High school wrestling: Future is bright for Winona-area teams

Many of the wrestling programs in the Winona area underwent a youth movement this season, and as a result, there were not as many stellar state meet performance as in years past.

Only four wrestlers qualified for state, with three from the G-E-T/M-M co-op and one from C-FC, with only G-E-T senior Tanner Andersen making the podium as he finished third in the WIAA’s Division 2 132-pound bracket.

The flip side of this year’s relative drought is that the future is bright for all of the area’s teams.

“It should be good for years to come if these guys continue to build on it and keep growing,” G-E-T/M-M head coach Pete Peterson said.

For the Titans co-op, the path to future success is the most clear.

While the loss of Andersen will sting, the team does return a pair of sophomore state meet qualifiers in Braydon Lockington and Jackson Blaken. Lockington lost his first state meet match at 220 pounds, while Blaken won his first match at 126 pounds before losing twice in his next two rounds.

Peterson says that both athletes learned a lot from their state title trip, but he thinks that the most important part for the pair of sophomores, as well as the other nine returning varsity wrestlers, is having a full normal season and offseason cycle.

Over the past two years, with Covid cancellations and restrictions, the team has had plenty of barriers to the growth of the athletes but he and his fellow coaches have high hopes after seeing what a mostly-normal 2021-22 season was like.

“It was a lot of growth. By the end of the season, we were really impressed where they ended up this season and where we think they’re going to be at next season,” Peterson said.

On the other end of the spectrum from G-E-T/M-M’s 11 returning varsity wrestlers is the C-FC team, which brings back only two wrestlers.

However, those two were the only wrestlers on the team this year and what the Pirates lack in quantity, they make up for in quality.

“We’ve always had pretty small teams, never had a full team since I’ve been here,” head coach Early Murty said. “We only had two kids out, but the last eight years in a row we’ve sent a kid to state.”

Both sophomore Sam Schutz and freshman Abraham Henderson won Division 3 regional titles last season, at 170 pounds and 152 pounds respectively. Henderson’s run came to a close in the sectional quarterfinal round, but Schutz took second to advance to state, where he won his first match before losing his next two in Madison.

Murty is excited about a couple freshmen that will join his team from the youth club, but the stars of the show will be his two returning wrestlers, both of which will come into the season with more tools in their toolbox thanks to the additional experience.

“Both of them are going to have a lot more confidence next year,” Murty said. “Wrestling obviously is a tough sport…Probably 80-percent of it is mental. If you have that confidence and you believe in yourself, that’s going to get you a long way.”

While neither the Winona/Cotter co-op nor the Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson co-op had any wrestlers qualify for the MSHSL state meet, both have some promising young prospects just like the Wisconsin teams do.

Both teams found themselves with different rosters last season, though, with LARP being more senior-driven while the Winhawks were led by their junior class.

The Screamin’ Eagles had two wrestlers that narrowly missed state qualification as senior Tyler Kriedermacher placed fourth in the 113-pound bracket at the section tournament and senior Tyler Kryzer placed third at 182 pounds, with only the top two advancing to state.

Just behind that pair of senior leaders was a pair of grapplers that will return, though, as sophomore Jordan Zibrowski (126) and freshman Quintin Betthauser (132) both had fifth-place finishes at the section meet.

The Winona/Cotter team was in a similar position with a pair of wrestlers narrowly missing state, but both were juniors — Peyton Hoff took fourth in the 160-pound bracket and Logan Henningson placed third at 138 pounds.

While it was certainly disappointing for the two team captains to come up short of their goal this winter, head coach Joe Hoialman believes it will put them in an even better position next year.

“Sometimes I think a loss is not a bad thing. It should fuel some fire and hopefully they can figure out they want to finish their senior year off on a high note,” Hoialman said.

With some additional promising athletes rising through the Winona youth wrestling circuit, as well as a few underclassmen that made strides as this past season went on, Hoialman thinks that pretty soon the Winhawks should have a breakout season that puts the team back on both the statewide map, as well as the center of the local sports scene.

“Hopefully people in Winona see it and they’ll be like ‘yeah, I want to be a part of that program,’” Hoialman said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.