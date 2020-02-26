High school wrestling: Brothers Ryan, Logan Henningson cherishing opportunity to wrestle at state meet together

Ryan Henningson has had his fair share of proud moments during his outstanding prep career in a Winona/Cotter wrestling singlet.
But Saturday at the Section 1AAA wrestling tournament might have taken the cake.
It wasn’t because the North Dakota State commit punched his ticket to his third straight MSHSL Class AAA state tournament. Of course, Ryan was happy about the win, but it was his brother, Logan, that truly made this a memorable day for the Henningson family.
After falling to top-seeded Chase Murphy of Northfield, the fifth-seeded 126-pound freshman won his next three wrestleback matches in impressive fashion — defeating Owatonna’s and No. 2 seed Kanin Hable via pin before winning by a 10-0 major decision over third-seeded Gael Ramirez of Faribault in a match that coach Joe Hoialmen said was “hands down, the best I had ever seen him wrestle.” Ramirez had beaten Logan the last two times they faced off.
Logan finished off his incredible run with a hard fought 3-1 decision win over Tucker Ericksmoen of Albert Lea in the true second match to send the youngest Henningson to state alongside his brother where they will become the first brothers to wrestle in the same state tournament in program history.
“To be honest, I was more excited for his win than mine,” Ryan said. “(My) Senior year. He’s there with me. That’s just awesome.”
Obviously, it means a lot to Logan as well.
The two are notably close.
Odds are if you see Ryan, Logan won’t be too far behind, because Ryan is more than just Logan’s big brother. He’s been his role model on how you should handle yourself both on and off the mat and in victory and defeat. The fact that Logan gets to be a part of Ryan’s last high school meet and it’s coming in the state tournament, just makes it that much more special.
“It’s good that I’m going to be with him for his last year, because it’s not going to ever happen again,” Logan said. “Really glad he’s going to be there, because I just look up to him.”
The two will begin their quests for individual state titles on Friday with Ryan (43-2, 120) squaring off against Edina freshman Landon Nebel and Logan (16-9) facing a fellow freshman in Wayzata’s Kyler Wong. The first round of the tournament starts 9 a.m. Friday.
Hoialmen said he had a pretty good idea a few years ago that this was bound to happen.
“I saw this coming years ago,” Hoialmen said. “I knew he would be a good wrestler and I had a feeling this year and I was hoping, hoping, hoping and praying that it would happen this year. To send both Henningsons to state. What a way to end Ryan’s career with his brother going. And what a way to start his state bids, going with his brother Ryan. Both sides of the coin, it’s really good for those guys.
“It’s just so cool, thinking those two are going to be at state together. We always say wrestling is family, but to actually go with a family member. That’s just extra special.”
Ryan and Logan had thought about it too before the season, but then Logan broke his right middle finger 20 seconds into his first match of the season. It knocked him out close to a month.
When he came back, he had a hard time finding his form, but a bump down in weight class from 132 to 126 proved to be a difference maker. Plus, all the time that he missed with the finger injury came with a silver lining: his conditioning improved.
“I was pushing my parents to let me go back, because I was getting annoyed not wrestling,” he said. “I was more conditioned than I was in the beginning of the year, because I was running and lifting everyday. But I was just pushing myself harder after (the injury).”
But still he entered the sectional with something to prove.
In fact, before sections, Hoialmen gave him a nickname: Logan “the messenger” Henningson, because he was about to send a message to the rest of the state about how good he was.
“I think I sent a message,” Logan said to his coach after the section meet.
Logan knows he has a tough task ahead of him, but as a freshman, this is just the beginning for him. His future is a bright one.
“Ryan broke a lot of records, but I would be careful about Logan,” Hoialmen said. “He’s going to be doing some damage to those records. The kid is great.”