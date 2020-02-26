High school wrestling: Brothers Ryan, Logan Henningson cherishing opportunity to wrestle at state meet together

Obviously, it means a lot to Logan as well.

The two are notably close.

Odds are if you see Ryan, Logan won’t be too far behind, because Ryan is more than just Logan’s big brother. He’s been his role model on how you should handle yourself both on and off the mat and in victory and defeat. The fact that Logan gets to be a part of Ryan’s last high school meet and it’s coming in the state tournament, just makes it that much more special.

“It’s good that I’m going to be with him for his last year, because it’s not going to ever happen again,” Logan said. “Really glad he’s going to be there, because I just look up to him.”

The two will begin their quests for individual state titles on Friday with Ryan (43-2, 120) squaring off against Edina freshman Landon Nebel and Logan (16-9) facing a fellow freshman in Wayzata’s Kyler Wong. The first round of the tournament starts 9 a.m. Friday.

Hoialmen said he had a pretty good idea a few years ago that this was bound to happen.