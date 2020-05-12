High school wrestling: Bill Schmidt to be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Longtime Winona Senior High School wrestling coach Bill Schmidt will be inducted into the Minnesota Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as one of the seven honorees for the Lifetime Service Award.

The banquet will take place Noon, Sunday, September 13 at the Austin Holiday Inn Conference Center. Those interested in attending are recommended to email spenceryohe@gmail.com.

State chapter inductees are permanently honored at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Museum in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Schmidt was a Minnesota state champion in the one-class system for Renville High School before earning three All-American honors while at Augsburg College. He has given back to the sport of wrestling for 42 years, 12 of those as the head coach at Winona where he coached 24 state individual qualifiers, 12 state place winners, and one individual state champion. He also helped coach cross country and softball in addition to teaching mathematics.

He served as Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Director for nine years and eight years as the Assistant Director. He also served on the NWHOF-MN Board of Directors and assists at the Bartelma Hall of Fame, providing placemats for both the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Bartelma and Mayo Civic Center Region 1 Halls of Fame.