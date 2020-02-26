High school wrestling: Andrew Meyer nearly quit wrestling, now he's going to state

Andrew ‘Drew Drew’ Meyer has always had an abundance of energy.

That’s why the now Winona Senior High junior went out for wrestling as a freshman.

The only problem?

He didn’t really know what he was doing.

He was well versed in the world of WWE wrestling, but it quickly became obvious that wasn’t exactly acceptable when it came to high school wrestling.

“The very first practice ever, I was going up against Peyton Hoff and he came up to me and grabbed me,” Meyer said. “I was so shook, I was like, ‘What?’ The only wrestling I had ever seen was WWE, so I picked him up and dropped him and then they were like, ‘Yeah you can’t do that.’”

But the coaching staff early on could see the potential in Meyer.

They knew it would take some time to get down the techniques and rules — something most of his teammates had years to perfect. But it was easy to see that he was an elite athlete and frankly built like one too.