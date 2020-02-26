High school wrestling: Andrew Meyer nearly quit wrestling, now he's going to state

Andrew ‘Drew Drew’ Meyer has always had an abundance of energy.
That’s why the now Winona Senior High junior went out for wrestling as a freshman.
The only problem?
He didn’t really know what he was doing.
He was well versed in the world of WWE wrestling, but it quickly became obvious that wasn’t exactly acceptable when it came to high school wrestling.
“The very first practice ever, I was going up against Peyton Hoff and he came up to me and grabbed me,” Meyer said. “I was so shook, I was like, ‘What?’ The only wrestling I had ever seen was WWE, so I picked him up and dropped him and then they were like, ‘Yeah you can’t do that.’”
But the coaching staff early on could see the potential in Meyer.
They knew it would take some time to get down the techniques and rules — something most of his teammates had years to perfect. But it was easy to see that he was an elite athlete and frankly built like one too.
“The first thing I think when I think about Andrew is just pure athlete,” coach Joe Hoialmen said. “He catches on quickly, he pays attention, asks questions. … It was a struggle for a while to catch on to different techniques and all the little things with wrestling like clasping. Most people would get frustrated, but he just hammered through it and worked on it.”
Meyer slowly, but surely began to make strides.
He wrestled a few varsity matches last season as a sophomore, but mostly stayed at the junior varsity level where he could continue to harness the necessary techniques to match his impressive athleticism.
He seemed poised to be a major varsity contributor as a junior, but before the season, Meyer walked into Hoialmen’s office with some unexpected news: He had to quit.
Meyer had been struggling academically and his grades weren’t where they needed to be.
His parents sat him down and told him that he should focus on school. Meyer’s parents both wanted him to wrestle, but school comes first. That’s when Hoialmen stepped in.
“If you didn’t have a say in it,” Meyer said in reference to Hoialmen. “Because he called my parents.”
“I said, ‘I’m going to talk to your dad today and we are going to have a little conversation,’” Hoialmen recalled. “I said to him, ‘I think the best thing for Drew is to wrestle. I’ll get a tutor for him after school. It doesn’t matter that he comes to practice late, he can come after 4:30. If his grades keep sliding then school comes first.’
“We are going to do this, because you will regret not wrestling.”
Meyer began working with assistant wrestling coach and Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Famer Bill Schmidt to improve his grades. Schmidt was a math teacher at Winona for over 30 years.
His grades went up and so did his wrestling ability.
That ability had finally caught up to his athleticism and soon he began to get on a roll.
It even surprised his teammates.
“He just came out of nowhere this year with his speed and strength,” sophomore Zander Rusert said. “... He brings such good energy to the room. He has an unlimited gas tank. He never gets tired.”
At the FCLMC Holiday Tournament in December, he racked up three pins in less than four minutes of work to claim the 182-pound title. It was the start of a solid season for Meyer that translated into his first sectional meet. He wasn’t really sure what to expect. After all, he had not even won a single varsity match until this season.
“Going into the matches, I expected really hard kids that would come out and hammer me,” Meyer said. “Like Parker (Venz of Northfield), that’s what I expected. Just going into the matches, I just thought, ‘OK, just pretend this kid is Parker and I’m going to pretend like this is the best kid out there.”
It worked.
After falling to Venz in the MSHSL section 1AAA semifinals, Meyer came back with a pin in his first wrestleback match before knocking off Northfield’s Jack Holmen in a tightly contested match that saw Holmen get penalized twice for illegal hands to the face. But Meyer kept his composure to prevail for a 5-1 victory. In the true second match, Meyer defeated second-seeded Ethan Stockwell of Owatonna 13-5 to punch his ticket to an unlikely state birth.
He (24-8) takes on Stillwater’s Roman Rogotzke (42-4) in the first round of the MSHSL Class AAA individual state wrestling meet at 9 a.m. Friday.
A wrestler that picked up the sport as a freshman, didn’t win a varsity match until his junior season and nearly quit the sport before this season was now going to state. It was a surreal moment.
“I remember, I got to go over to where my parents were and my dad was crying. He was so happy for me,” Meyer said. “I had never seen him cry for anything else, ever. That’s just my favorite part. Just talking and seeing my dad. I’ll never forget that.”