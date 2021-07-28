 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school volleyball: Winona's Duellman earns honor
0 comments
web only top story

High school volleyball: Winona's Duellman earns honor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday night, Winona Senior High junior libero Mandy Duellman saw her name amongst over 500 other volleyball players from across the country, as she has been named a 2021 AAU Volleyball Academic All-American. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Created in 2013, the award recognizes student-athletes for their excellence in academics as well as athletics. All recipients attended high school during the 2020-2021 school year and participated in the 48th AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships. 

Duellman, who plays club volleyball with Elevate VBC 17 Black, led the Winhawks in digs as a junior last season and enters her senior campaign as a leader of a young Winhawk squad. 

Duellman also had a stellar track and field season in the spring for the Winhawks, placing fourth in the shot put at the Section 1AA championships. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will the Houston Texans be the worst team in the NFL at the end of the season?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Video slideshow--La Crescent's Rick Boyer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News