High school volleyball: Winona's Duellman earns honor

On Tuesday night, Winona Senior High junior libero Mandy Duellman saw her name amongst over 500 other volleyball players from across the country, as she has been named a 2021 AAU Volleyball Academic All-American.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Created in 2013, the award recognizes student-athletes for their excellence in academics as well as athletics. All recipients attended high school during the 2020-2021 school year and participated in the 48th AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships.

Duellman, who plays club volleyball with Elevate VBC 17 Black, led the Winhawks in digs as a junior last season and enters her senior campaign as a leader of a young Winhawk squad.

Duellman also had a stellar track and field season in the spring for the Winhawks, placing fourth in the shot put at the Section 1AA championships.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0