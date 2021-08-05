 Skip to main content
High school volleyball: Winona's Duellman commits to Jamestown
High school volleyball: Winona's Duellman commits to Jamestown

Winona Senior High senior volleyball player Mandy Duellman has committed to continue her volleyball career at NAIA University of Jamestown in North Dakota. 

"I am very grateful and excited to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my academic and athletic career at The University of Jamestown," Duellman said via her Twitter page Thursday morning. "I'd like to give thanks to God, my family, friends, teammates and coaches, who have supported/believed in me throughout this whole process. Go Jimmies."

The Winhawks' libero was also recently named a 2021 AAU Volleyball Academic All-American — which is an award that recognizes student-athletes for their excellence in academics as well as athletics — after playing club volleyball for Elevate VBC 17 Black. 

Last season, the Jimmies reached their second consecutive NAIA national championship semifinals. 

