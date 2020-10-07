High school volleyball: Winhawks set for unprecedented season

“We have parents who are willing to help out in any way that they can, whether they can help with getting the live stream going and things like that,” Mlynczak said. “We’re going to livestream our home games at all levels, which I think is fantastic. It’s not quite the same, but at least it’s something we can offer

The Winhawks need to replace 10 seniors — including standout Grace Rohde, who now plays at Viterbo — from a team that went 15-11 last season. But they have been pleased with the development of Goettelman and Kaitlyn Clemons as outside hitters and Grafton is a reliable setter. They also hope that senior Phoenix Matthees can come back strong from a torn ACL suffered at the end of last season. There will be some moving parts, but Mlynczak is confident in this group that they can build off of last season.

“Our floor looks quite different,” Mlynczak said. “But I also know that the girls who are stepping in to fill big roles have been prepping for that for years, and are ready to do that. I have no doubt in my mind that we will not miss a beat and we’ll be ready to play at the same level that we left off at.”

And although this will be a season that will bring on changes unlike any other, the fact that they have a season at all is worth cherishing.

“I try to say to people complaining about things, ‘Let’s just be thankful we have a season (because) some people didn’t get their season,’” Goettelman said. “I’m just so happy to be in the gym again. I was jumping up and down when I heard we were going back to school and volleyball is starting right now. It was, honestly, the best news of the year so far.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.