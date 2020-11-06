High school volleyball: Winhawks fall to Albert Lea

This has been a weird season for a number of reasons for Amber Mlynczak and the Winona Senior High volleyball team.
COVID-19 has thrown the Winhawks through a loop with players missing time due to close contact guidelines, but now Winona is back together and according to Mlynczak have had great practices. But for reasons that Mlynczak can't explain, the Winhawks just haven't been able to transfer the work they do in practice to game day.
That was an issue again on Friday, as the Winhawks were swept by Albert Lea 25-20, 25-19, 25-18 in front of about 100 people at Winona Senior High.
Mlynczak has been coaching volleyball for a long time, but the issue of one of her teams not showing up on game day is something that she has not experienced often. It's especially puzzling considering how well the Winhawks have looked in practice.
"They are so fantastic at practice," Mlynczak said. "But they aren't letting the people that come out to support them see the team that shows up to practice everyday. There's a disconnect between our practice play and our game play. And I need to figure that out.
"... Usually you coach a team that rises to the occasion on game nights but doesn't practice like that every night. I have the total opposite this year. I have one of the most diligent, hard-working teams at practice and it's not transferring to the games for some reason. I'm just not sure what that disconnect is."
The Winhawks (2-5) continually hurt themselves on Friday night. Defensively they just appeared out of sync, as too many times the Winhawks were caught looking at each other as the ball hit the floor. The offense was a similar story. At the end of the day just too many little self-inflicted mistakes hurt the Winhawks and the Tigers (2-5) took advantage.
"I think we were in our own way," Mlynczak said. "We got in the way of our own success. I think there were things that we could have easily have controlled from our end and we didn't. It's really hard as a coach when you don't get beat but you lose to a team you feel didn't beat you but you just didn't play well enough."
There were some bright spots for the Winhawks, specifically Phoenix Matthees, who continues to work herself back from a torn ACL suffered towards the end of last volleyball season. She led the way with eight kills to go along with seven digs in what Mlynczak called her best game of the season.
"Phoenix played fantastic," Mlynczak said. "... In my opinion this was the best I have seen her play."
Kaitlyn Clemons finished with seven kills, Izzy Goettelman added six kills and five digs, while Paige Grafton recorded 21 assists and 10 digs for the Winhawks, who will look to bounce back when they host Rochester Mayo at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
"We need to get back into the gym and we need to get ready," Mlynczak said. "We are trying to get to a decent spot at the end of the season for a spot in playoffs and ultimately we don't know how much longer we will get to play. So we have to get ourselves in a different mindset where we are continuing to have high expectations for ourselves every single second of every practice and every single match. We need to get to a spot where we aren't beating ourselves."
