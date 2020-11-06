High school volleyball: Winhawks fall to Albert Lea

The Winhawks (2-5) continually hurt themselves on Friday night. Defensively they just appeared out of sync, as too many times the Winhawks were caught looking at each other as the ball hit the floor. The offense was a similar story. At the end of the day just too many little self-inflicted mistakes hurt the Winhawks and the Tigers (2-5) took advantage.

"I think we were in our own way," Mlynczak said. "We got in the way of our own success. I think there were things that we could have easily have controlled from our end and we didn't. It's really hard as a coach when you don't get beat but you lose to a team you feel didn't beat you but you just didn't play well enough."

There were some bright spots for the Winhawks, specifically Phoenix Matthees, who continues to work herself back from a torn ACL suffered towards the end of last volleyball season. She led the way with eight kills to go along with seven digs in what Mlynczak called her best game of the season.

"Phoenix played fantastic," Mlynczak said. "... In my opinion this was the best I have seen her play."

Kaitlyn Clemons finished with seven kills, Izzy Goettelman added six kills and five digs, while Paige Grafton recorded 21 assists and 10 digs for the Winhawks, who will look to bounce back when they host Rochester Mayo at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

"We need to get back into the gym and we need to get ready," Mlynczak said. "We are trying to get to a decent spot at the end of the season for a spot in playoffs and ultimately we don't know how much longer we will get to play. So we have to get ourselves in a different mindset where we are continuing to have high expectations for ourselves every single second of every practice and every single match. We need to get to a spot where we aren't beating ourselves."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0