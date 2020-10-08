High school volleyball: Winhawks display balanced attack to win season opener

"It felt like when things were going well, they were going well and when we struggled somebody had to take charge and that happened," coach Amber Mlynczak said. "They shared the points and I thought Paige did a fantastic job of mixing it up and getting it to people, who were on and ready to go."

Goettelman led the way with 10 kills and was the one that set the tone in the first set for the Winhawks with three kills early to help Winona take a 6-2 lead. But when the Rockets focused in on taking away her shot down the line, it was then the other Winhawks that stepped up.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kayla Robinson finished with seven kills and Allie Filzen finished with four, but what really separated the Winhawks was the fact that they didn't plague themselves with unforced errors or mistakes. Something the Rockets struggled with.

Considering the lack of practice time, it was a bit of a surprise to see the Winhawks not make those little mistakes.

"Usually first game you have nerves and you are trying to figure out what to do," Grafton said. "But we went out there and played great, nobody had nerves."

Grafton also came up back when the Winhawks desperately needed it.