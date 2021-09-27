High school volleyball: Ruberg's powerful shots lead Rushford-Peterson to win

RUSHFORD — The Rushford-Peterson High School volleyball team isn't the tallest in the area, and in this sport, that would doom many teams to mediocrity.

But the Trojans (11-6) have enough other attributes going for them that they are having one of their strongest seasons in recent years, and they showed their strengths in a nonconference sweep — 25-20, 25-9, 25-22 — over Randolph (2-3) on Monday night.

The team’s best attribute is its skilled, aggressive attackers, led by junior outside hitter Kaylee Ruberg, a well-rounded player with a powerful right arm that led the Trojans with 14 kills and six aces.

However, Ruberg is far from the only threat on the Rushford-Peterson front lines, and that is what gives her so many opportunities for a clean kill.

“All the hitters attacking and doing their runs moves the defense all the time,” Ruberg said.

While the Trojans have a number of threats, if you ask junior setter Belle Kahoun who she turns to when the game is on the line, she has a decisive answer.

“As a setter, I’m like, ‘Feed Kaylee.’ I know if I need someone I’ll go to Kaylee to put the ball down,” Kahoun said. “She can put the ball down anywhere she wants.”

Ruberg started the match strong with a couple early kills that gave the Trojans a modest 10-6 lead. Randolph fought back to tie the score 13-13, and the two teams stayed even until the score was knotted at 20-20.

Rushford-Peterson won the final five points to pick up the win and build some momentum.

That late rally carried over into the second set, where R-P blew by the Rockets with a 13-2 start. The lead continued to grow, and Rushford-Peterson took a 2-0 lead thanks to a dominant 25-9 set.

Most teams play well in the first set, with the adrenaline of the start of the contest fueling them. Trojans coach Nicole Schultz has made sure her team is not only in good enough shape, but also disciplined enough, to carry that energy through the second set while many of their opponents start to slip.

“A lot of teams fight really hard the first game and kind of die the second game, and we are conditioned enough that it helps us be able to out-power teams,” Schultz said.

After such a strong second-set win, the Trojans sent their reserves out for the start of the third set to gain some low-stakes in-game experience. They hung tough early, trailing just 9-7, but the starters from Randolph eventually started to build up a lead, which peaked at 19-12.

Schultz shifted her starters back into the game and gave them a challenge to fight back from a big deficit. As the postseason comes around, such a task could be necessary, and the coach was happy to see their reaction to the adversity.

“They’re always up for the challenge, which is so much fun and it only makes them better,” Schultz said.

The rotation regulars regained control of the match, winning 13 of the final 18 points for a 25-22 win and the sweep.

While Ruberg led the way with 14 kills, junior Hannah Ronnenberg added seven and senior Elly Malone had five for the well-rounded Trojans attack. Kahoun led the team in both assists and digs, with 24 and 22, respectively.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

