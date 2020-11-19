High school volleyball: Resilient Ramblers grateful for roller coaster season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That was just a huge, huge hurdle and life lesson for those kids to see that if you are logical with your arguments, a lot of times, things can be brought to light and things can be changed,” Broghammer said. “And that’s what they did. They did a great job.”

The season then started with a thrilling five-set victory over Caledonia on the road. However, they soon learned that a junior varsity player tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Cotter to shut down all volleyball activities for two weeks.

But once again, the Ramblers persevered in doing what they could to be ready for when they resumed.

The first night back, they dropped a tough one in five sets to P-E-M but won their next two matches without dropping a set. For Broghammer, to see her players continually battle on despite not knowing what tomorrow would bring was impressive to see.