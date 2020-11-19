High school volleyball: Resilient Ramblers grateful for roller coaster season

When Laurie Broghammer broke the news to her Cotter volleyball team that their season was over because of the school’s decision to cancel sports for the foreseeable future in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Winona County, she asked them the simple question: “So now what?”
The team’s response surprised her.
“They said, ‘What, do you mean? We’re coming every day until we can’t come anymore,’” Broghammer said.
That was Nov. 11, and with the stopping of sports not happening until this past Monday, the Ramblers still went to practice on Thursday and Friday of last week — despite knowing their season was over.
“That’s just the type of kids that they are,” said Broghammer, who said she fully understands and supports Cotter’s decision to pause sports. “They just wanted to keep playing.”
The Ramblers were challenged every step of the way this season, but handled it with class and resiliency. Even when the school’s board of directors told them before the season started they would be limited to just seven games with no postseason opportunity, the Ramblers didn’t let it discourage them. Instead, they found a way.
Spearheaded by senior Lexi Hadaway, Cotter made a petition asking to get the full 14-game season the Minnesota State High School League allowed for this unprecedented season. After receiving over 300 signatures, the Ramblers made their case to the board, highlighting the specific COVID-19 measures they would implement and practice throughout the season. It worked, as the board went back on their original decision and instead allowed the Ramblers to schedule a full 14-game season.
“That was just a huge, huge hurdle and life lesson for those kids to see that if you are logical with your arguments, a lot of times, things can be brought to light and things can be changed,” Broghammer said. “And that’s what they did. They did a great job.”
The season then started with a thrilling five-set victory over Caledonia on the road. However, they soon learned that a junior varsity player tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Cotter to shut down all volleyball activities for two weeks.
But once again, the Ramblers persevered in doing what they could to be ready for when they resumed.
The first night back, they dropped a tough one in five sets to P-E-M but won their next two matches without dropping a set. For Broghammer, to see her players continually battle on despite not knowing what tomorrow would bring was impressive to see.
“It’s been a roller coaster,” Broghammer said. “It really shows a lot of character for the kids, I’m so proud of them. It took a lot of bravery for them to show up every single day, and they were all in every single day. Of course, they love to play the games, but they just love to play and compete even with each other and that’s really brave, especially when you don’t know if you’re going to have tomorrow to come back to the gym. I was just highly impressed with their resilience in their bravery and positive attitudes. They’re just great kids.”
The Ramblers were still able to celebrate senior night on Nov. 6 against Caledonia. Seniors Lexi and Kelli Hadaway, Ellie Macal, Trinity Schmidtknecht, Grace Miller and Abree Dieterman played the whole match, earning a sweep over the Warriors to give the Ramblers their first season sweep over Caledonia in program history.
“It was a wonderful night,” Broghammer said. “Just a great, great senior night.”
It turned out to be the final game of the Ramblers’ season. Although they ended up playing just six games, finishing 4-2 on the year, the Ramblers feel blessed to have had the opportunity.
“I’m thankful that we got our six games in and we ended up on a high note on senior night,” Broghammer said. “We were lucky we got that in ... so I am grateful. And I think things happen for a reason. And the fact that we got to get our six games in, I’m grateful.”
