High school volleyball: Pirates set for sectional semifinal

It hasn’t been easy for the Cochrane-Fountain City High School volleyball team this year, but the Pirates are sailing ahead with clear skies now after sweeping a tougher than expected Melrose-Mindoro team in Saturday’s Division 3 regional final for the program’s first regional championship since 2017.

After reseeding took place for sectionals on Sunday, the Pirates were given the No. 4 seed and will travel to top-seeded Mineral Point for the semifinal match at 7 p.m. Thursday. It’s been a long journey, but the Pirates are looking forward to the opportunity they now have.

“We just have to keep working hard and bring it to other teams,” senior Lindsey Peterson said after Saturday’s win. “At the beginning of the year we didn’t know we would be able to play with each other for senior year, but now we are starting to click.”

It’s an amazing accomplishment when looking at how the Pirates got to this point.

The Pirates’ season didn’t get started until mid-September because C-FC was holding classes online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. First-year coach Kennedy Dinges was then tasked with introducing a new coaching style and learning a new team while navigating how to play volleyball in a global pandemic — something that has proven not to be easy even for the most experienced coaches.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}