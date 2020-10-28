High school volleyball: Pirates set for sectional semifinal

It hasn’t been easy for the Cochrane-Fountain City High School volleyball team this year, but the Pirates are sailing ahead with clear skies now after sweeping a tougher than expected Melrose-Mindoro team in Saturday’s Division 3 regional final for the program’s first regional championship since 2017.
After reseeding took place for sectionals on Sunday, the Pirates were given the No. 4 seed and will travel to top-seeded Mineral Point for the semifinal match at 7 p.m. Thursday. It’s been a long journey, but the Pirates are looking forward to the opportunity they now have.
“We just have to keep working hard and bring it to other teams,” senior Lindsey Peterson said after Saturday’s win. “At the beginning of the year we didn’t know we would be able to play with each other for senior year, but now we are starting to click.”
It’s an amazing accomplishment when looking at how the Pirates got to this point.
The Pirates’ season didn’t get started until mid-September because C-FC was holding classes online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. First-year coach Kennedy Dinges was then tasked with introducing a new coaching style and learning a new team while navigating how to play volleyball in a global pandemic — something that has proven not to be easy even for the most experienced coaches.
And when they were finally able to return to the court, they had to do so in two groups, with the team being split depending on where they fell in the alphabet.
“When we were split, we were really sad we couldn’t play together,” senior Emma Baures said. “But now that we are all back together, we found some fire and really excited to play together. It was kind of slow at first, but we picked it up and I think we are in a good spot for sectionals.”
The Pirates won their first two games of the season before dropping their next three. But after defeating the Mustangs on Saturday, C-FC is now in midst of a three-game winning streak and have not dropped a set since Oct. 13.
Through it all, the Pirates now find themselves two games away from the program’s second state tournament appearance and first since 1987.
“No,” Dinges said with an exasperated laugh when asked if she thought the Pirates would get to this point in the season. “But we are counting our blessings that we are here.”
The Pirates are paced by a balanced offensive attack led by all-conference performers in Peterson, Baures and Allison Murty but feature plenty of additional attackers, such as Lydia Engel, that they can rely on.
“We have so many great players,” Dinges said. “We have talked about it all year, we have so many great players on the floor. Our bench is just as talented which is crazy. I’m pretty lucky.”
