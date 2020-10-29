High school volleyball: Cotter makes quick work of La Crescent-Hokah

The Cotter volleyball team wasted little time Thursday night, as they made quick work of a La Crescent-Hokah team that has had just three practices this season, sweeping the Lancers 25-10, 25-7, 25-4 at John Nett Recreation Center.

The Ramblers improve to 3-1 and have won two of their last three games after their two-week quarantine period ended on Oct. 23. Even though they had to shut down for two weeks after a junior varsity player tested positive for COVID-19, the Ramblers still feel fortunate to be in this position.

"The kids played hard and we have been prepping hard," Cotter coach Laurie Broghammer said. "We have been fortunate that we have been able to get into the gym even more than a lot of other schools. We feel very blessed."

The Lancers (0-1) too, were just happy to be back on the court after a three week period that saw them not allowed to practice together and pushed their season opener to Thursday night.

"We are happy to finally be able to play," La-Crescent-Hokah coach Nicki Johnson said. "We had three weeks where we weren't able to practice or anything because we went into distance learning. We have had three practices back together before we had this game.