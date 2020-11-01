High school volleyball: C-FC falls in sectional final

OSSEO, Wis. — The Cochrane-Fountain City High School volleyball team saw their postseason run come to an end, as the fourth-seeded Pirates fell to Osseo-Fairchild 21-25, 24-26, 9-25.

Just two days after upsetting top-seeded Mineral Point, the Pirates (8-5) had a hard time against the powerful hitters and the tall front line of the Thunder.

Senior Lindsey Peterson led the way with 13 kills to go along with 14 digs, while senior captain Allison Murty added 22 assists. Lydia Engel led the defensive effort with 24 digs.

"Proud of the season we had after all the challenges we were thrown," coach Kennedy Dinges said. "To be in the Elite 8 for Div 3 is a big accomplishment and we have nothing to hang our heads about."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0