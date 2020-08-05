High school volleyball: Area coaches surprised, but understand decision to move season

“No matter what the (MSHSL) did they were going to get criticism for it,” Winona Senior High activities director Casey Indra said. “Starting everybody on time, you would certainly see criticism there. Not doing anything, you are going to see criticism there. I think they had the fans’ perspective in mind. Volleyball, you are indoors. Although people are saying swim and dive is indoors. … But attendance-wise football and volleyball are our two largest sports, and I believe they took that into consideration.”

Indra said more will be learned after another MSHSL meeting set for Thursday and a Big 9 Conference meeting on Friday. One of the answers they hope to receive is when volleyball and football can begin fall training after the MSHSL voted to allow teams to still hold practice. An important caveat that both players and coaches are looking forward to.

“When we found that out it was like the kids and I had just won the lottery,” Broghammer said. “It was just absolute joy to know that we were still able to get together as a team and still play a sport that we love.”

“I think any small steps towards normalcy for our kids right now are fantastic,” Mlynczak said. “So even though our season won’t look the same, I think they are a step back towards their normal that they know.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.