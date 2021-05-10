High school track and field: With college decision still up in the air, Berlin-Burns making most of final season

Marquetta Berlin-Burns is unsure what her next chapter will be.

She knows it will be college, but she is not sure whether that will include running track at the next level. The talented Winona Senior High senior sprinter and multiple state-participant lost out on her junior season — one that is often crucial for the recruitment of high school athletes — because of the COVID-19 pandemic and is now still searching for somewhere to run collegiately.

“We had that gap year last year, so we don’t really know who is looking at her yet,” Winona Senior High sprint coach Eric Birth said. “She should be on a lot of radars.”

One option, both Birth and Berlin-Burns agree, could be Iowa Western Community College. The Winhawks have built a relationship with the program, with sprinters Travion Clark and Robert Warren having ran for the Reivers in recent years.

But either way, Berlin-Burns isn’t letting it change her mindset for this season. She’s just happy to be back on the track and better yet, she gets to enjoy her senior season with her two younger sisters — freshman Shaquavian and sophomore Arianna — on the team as well. And so far Berlin-Burns is off to her best season.