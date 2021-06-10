High school track and field: Winona senior Chloe Hughes sets another 100 hurdles record at section meet

LAKEVILLE — Chloe Hughes is locked in.

The Winona High School senior bested her own school record in the 100-meter hurdles Thursday at the MSHSL Section 1AA track and field championships.

Hughes clocked in at 14.84 at Lakeville South High School, the day’s fastest preliminary time, booking her place in Saturday’s finals while breaking her own school record for the third time this season. Rosemount’s Ana Cinnamo took second behind Hughes at 15.1 seconds, followed by Rochester Mayo’s Hannah Hanson in third (15.35), just over a half of a second behind Hughes.

“She felt good about what she did knowing it sets the stage for a big day on Saturday,” Winona co-coach Tim Gleason said. “She did what she needed to do in terms of qualifying and put herself in a great position.”

Hughes also secured her place in the finals of the 300 hurdles with a third-place finish (46.75), checking in behind Cinnamo and Hanson, who finished first (45.52) and second (45.99), respectively.

Hughes — who also placed seventh in the high jump on Thursday with a 5-foot leap — is in pristine position to qualify for the state meet in both hurdle events.

