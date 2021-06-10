High school track and field: Winona senior Chloe Hughes sets another 100 hurdles record at section meet

LAKEVILLE — Chloe Hughes is locked in.
The Winona High School senior bested her own school record in the 100-meter hurdles Thursday at the MSHSL Section 1AA track and field championships.
Hughes clocked in at 14.84 at Lakeville South High School, the day’s fastest preliminary time, booking her place in Saturday’s finals while breaking her own school record for the third time this season. Rosemount’s Ana Cinnamo took second behind Hughes at 15.1 seconds, followed by Rochester Mayo’s Hannah Hanson in third (15.35), just over a half of a second behind Hughes.
“She felt good about what she did knowing it sets the stage for a big day on Saturday,” Winona co-coach Tim Gleason said. “She did what she needed to do in terms of qualifying and put herself in a great position.”
Hughes also secured her place in the finals of the 300 hurdles with a third-place finish (46.75), checking in behind Cinnamo and Hanson, who finished first (45.52) and second (45.99), respectively.
Hughes — who also placed seventh in the high jump on Thursday with a 5-foot leap — is in pristine position to qualify for the state meet in both hurdle events.
“She’s running against some of the best hurdlers in the state of Minnesota,” Gleason said. “She’s going to do whatever she can to give it her all and run her very best.
“I believe that if you can qualify out of this section, then she’s going to be able to run with just about anyone in the state.”
Winona senior Marquetta Berlin-Burns also had a good showing Thursday, taking second in the 100 with a time of 12.46. Rosemount’s Mackenzie Jacobson recorded the fastest time with a 12.23.
Berlin-Burns will qualify for state on Saturday by matching or bettering the same exact time she recorded on Thursday.
“Marquetta been here before. She’s made it to state before,” Gleason said. “So I think it a lot of it or her is just rekindling what she’s done in the past.”
Sophomore Dominic Davis qualified for a section final of his own for the Winhawks, taking eighth in the 100 with a time of 11.53.
Sophomore Brayden Draheim is another section finals qualifier for Winona, as he clocked 52.73 in the 400 to place sixth.
Day 2 of the Section 1AA meet is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lakeville South.