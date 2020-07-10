High school track and field: Winhawks brave the weather for intrasquad meet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the first time in what has felt like years, the stadium lights at Paul Giel Field shined brightly once again, piercing through the dark and rainy Winona sky on Thursday night.

For a moment, it felt like old times, as the Winona Senior High School track team decided to put together an intrasquad meet. The scrimmage-like meet was something that had been talked about by coaches Jed Reisetter and Tim Gleason since the spring season was canceled. Once the MSHSL gave the OK for outdoor sports to begin inter-team scrimmages on June 24, the plan was put into action.

“Tim brought it up in the spring that in the worst case scenario if we don’t have a season in the spring then is there something we can do in the summer,” Reisetter said. “It’s something we kept in the back of our minds. A lot of these players have been training throughout. … The (MSHSL) guidelines said teams could scrimmage. In track, we don’t have scrimmages, so this is kind of our way of doing that.”

In all, only about 20 athletes participated, including WSHS sprint coach Eric Birth and former WSHS track standouts Travion Clark and Robert Warren. No fans were allowed, but by the end of the meet, plenty of cars were parked along the fence that surrounds Paul Giel, as they tried to get a glimpse of what was going on.