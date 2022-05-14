High school track and field: Trojans boys win first conference title since 1991

For the first time since 1991, the Rushford-Peterson/Houston boys track and field team won the Three Rivers Conference title in Saturday’s meet in Dover-Eyota.

The Trojans scored 171 points to edge past reigning conference champion P-E-M’s score of 167 to claim the boys title. Cotter and Lewiston-Altura both tied in seventh out of the 10 teams with a score of 60.

On the girls side, it was Chatfield that unseated reigning champ P-E-M, scoring 151 to top the Bulldogs’ 130.5. Cotter had the best local finish, taking third out of 10 teams at a score of 130, while L-A was fifth with 99.5 and Rushford-Peterson/Houston was eighth at 63.5.

Senior Tyler Rislov played an outsized role in the Trojans’ win, repeating as TRC champion in the 1,600 with a time of 4:44.18 and the 3,200 at 10:37.38.

Another key piece was multi-event winner R-P/H junior Dalton Hoel, who won his first conference titles with a time of 2:07.32 in the 800 and a long jump of 20-feet, 10-inches.

R-P/H freshman Gregg Gile also won his first championship, taking first in the triple jump at 40-feet, 5.25-inches.

Lewiston-Altura sophomore Garrett Bonow picked up the Cardinals’ only boys crown with a shot put distance of 45-feet, 2-inches.

Other boys TRC champions include: St. Charles Christopher Hilton – 110-meter hurdles - 16.35, Chatfield Sam Backer – 100-meter dash - 11.49, P-E-M Kaiden Peters – 400-meter dash - 50.75, St. Charles Christopher Hilton – 300-meter hurdles - 44.29, La Crescent-Hokah Tony Haack – 200-meter dash - 23.13, Caledonia Chris Pieper – high jump - 6-feet, 5-inches, St. Charles – Jett Thoreson – pole vault - 13-feet and P-E-M Ashton Kisch – discus - 150-feet, 3-inches.

Relay winners include: Chatfield – Alex Rowland/Adam Pagano/Logan Thompson/Treyton Lanning – 4x800 - 8:40.60, Chatfield – Isaac Ending/Thad Evans/Sam Backer/Eli Hopp – 4x200 - 1:34.63, Chatfield – Isaac Ending/Thad Evans/Sam Backer/Eli Hopp – 4x100 - 44.66 and P-E-M – Michael Elias/Nick Wozney/Jonathan Tienter/Liam Powers – 4x400 - 3:42.58.

Winona-area boys runner-up performances include: Rushford-Peterson/Houston senior Aaron Prinsen – 100-meter hurdles – 17.29, Cotter sophomore Luke Gardner – 400-meter dash – 50.81, Rushford-Peterson/Houston senior Aaron Prinsen – 300-meter hurdles – 44.40, Cotter sophomore John Fritts – 3,200-meter run – 10:47.29, Rushford-Peterson/Houston senior Aaron Prinsen – pole vault – 12-feet, 6-inches, Rushford-Peterson/Houston freshman Gregg Gile – long jump – 19-feet, 6.75-inches, Rushford-Peterson/Houston junior Jackson Bergan – discus – 131-feet, 9-inches.

Cotter freshman Sonja Semling had a repeat conference championship performance on the girls side, winning the 1,600 for the second year in a row with a time of 5:36.24.

She was joined by a trio of teammates that also won individual titles.

Senior Olivia Gardner took first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.52. Freshman Kyra Kotsmith won the 800 at 2:33.22. Fellow freshman Hazel Freyre won the 3,200 with a time of 12:54.12.

The Ramblers’ 4x100 relay team also won a title as the team of Macy Donnenwerth, Olivia Gardner, Ava Killian and Abbey Gardner finished with a time of 51.62.

Lewiston-Altura senior Anna Hennessy picked up the team’s only titles by winning a pair of events, taking first in the high jump at 4-feet, 10-inches and also winning the triple jump with a distance of 33-feet, 4-inches.

Other girls TRC champions include: La Crescent-Hokah Emily Ludwig – 100-meter hurdles - 16.51, Dover-Eyota Taylor Kurtz – 100-meter dash - 12.85, Dover-Eyota Taylor Kurtz – 400-meter dash - 1:00.07, Chatfield Anna Kivimagi – 300-meter hurdles - 49.90, La Crescent-Hokah Emily Ludwig – pole vault - 8-feet, 6-inches, St. Charles Abbie Disbrow – long jump - 15-1.75, Chatfield Zayda Priebe – discus – 112-feet, 3-inches and Chatfield Zayda Priebe – shot put - 34-feet, 9.5-inches.

Relay winners include: P-E-M – Macy Wozney/Shanae Duncan/Madi Simon/Brooklyn Staudacher – 4x800 - 10:17.85, P-E-M – Molly Eversman/Anna Augustine/Lucy Schmidt/Ashlee Barton – 4x200 - 1:52.12 and St. Charles – Abby Hoffman/Lucia Smith/Claire Siebenhaler/Antonia Smith – 4x400 - 4:18.09.

Winona-area girls runner-up performances include: Rushford-Peterson/Houston eighth grader Aubryana Boldt – 100-meter hurdles – 17.43 and Cotter senior Olivia Gardner – 100-meter dash – 12.96.

Coulee Conference

In Westby, the Coulee Conference title meet featured teams repeating as champions with the West Salem boys and G-E-T girls retaining the crowns.

G-E-T’s girls won by a significant margin, scoring 193 compared to second-place Westby’s 160.5, while West Salem’s win was a close one, with a total of 130 edging out G-E-T’s score of 124.

Of the 18 girls events, G-E-T won 12 conference crowns.

G-E-T sophomore Adrianna Rotering picked up the only repeat championship in the 1,600, defending her title with a time of 5:32.72.

Fellow Red Hawk Quinn Wenthe won a Coulee title for the second year in a row, but in a new event. After taking first in the 300-meter hurdles last season, the senior won this year’s 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.04.

Wenthe also won the conference crown in the high jump, hitting the 5-foot mark.

Another former champ won a new event as Westby junior Meghan Nelson took first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.31 after winning the pole vault a year ago.

G-E-T sophomore Kaylee Hauge won a trio of titles, taking the top spot in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.49, the 200 with a time of 28.13 and the 400 with a time of 1:01.21.

Other girls Coulee champions include: G-E-T senior Tauna Janssen – 800-meter run - 2:32.78, Arcadia junior Tegan Michalak – 3,200-meter run - 12:45.94, Westby freshman Ali Fortun – long jump - 16-feet, 2.25-inches, G-E-T junior Jordan Stanislowski – triple jump - 33-feet, 5.25-inches, G-E-T senior Kylie Schmitz – discus - 99-feet, 3-inches, West Salem junior Jaden Hammes – shot put - 36-feet, 7.5-inches and Arcadia sophomore Casidi Pehler – pole vault - 10-6.

Relay winners include: G-E-T - Emily Nelson/Aleah Hunter/Avali Bratberg/Tauna Janssen – 4x800 - 10:48.74, Luther Ava Fisher/Rachel Koenig/Brianna Zenke/Lauren Wickus – 4x200 - 1:54.89, G-E-T Alayna Stendahl/Jordan Stanislowski/Kayli Bratberg/Grace Shanley – 4x100 - 54.62 and G-E-T - Avali Bratberg/Kylie Schmitz/Emily Nelson/Tauna Janssen – 4x400 - 4:30.36.

G-E-T girls runner-up performances include: sophomore Adrianna Rotering – 3,200-meter run – 13:05.17, senior Quinn Wenthe – 300-meter hurdles – 48.57, senior Quinn Wenthe – triple jump – 32-feet, 11.25-inches and sophomore Amelia Schmuck – discus – 94-feet, 5-inches.

Even though the Red Hawks boys finished second, G-E-T senior Will Thompson had the meet’s most outstanding performance as he won four individual Coulee titles.

In three of those events, Thompson retained his title for the second season in a row. In the 110-meter hurdles, he won with a time of 16.22, he won the high jump at 5-feet, 10-inches and he won the triple jump with a distance of 41-feet, 5.5-inches.

Thompson’s first-time title came in the long jump, where he recorded a distance of 20-feet, 10.75 inches.

Another pair of reigning champions won for the second year in a row.

West Salem sophomore Brennan Garbers won the 3,200 for the second season with a time of 10:41.11. In the pole vault, Westby senior Evan Gluch repeated with a height of 12-feet.

Arcadia had a pair of multi-event champions, as senior sprinter Ryan Sokup won the conference in the 100-meter dash at 11.26 as well as the 200 at 22.73 and senior teammate Jose Monroy won the 1,600 at 4:37.75 and the 800 at 2:06.70.

Other boys Coulee champions include: Arcadia senior Joe Nelson – 400-meter dash - 52.28, Viroqua freshman Kaden Sullivan – 300-meter hurdles - 43.95, Black River Falls senior Blake Williams – discus - 150-feet, 4-inches and Luther senior Alexander Moldenhauer – shot put - 46-feet, 2.5-inches.

Relay winners include: G-E-T - Lance Jumbeck/Charlie Caya/Xander Burmeister/Carter Gold – 4x800 - 8:45.74, Luther - Nathan Riley/Josiah Larson/Jacob Bruns/Luke Schmeling – 4x200 - 1:36.73, West Salem - Abram Lassen/Carter Walter/Orin Schwier/Brennan Kennedy – 4x100 - 45.13 and Viroqua - Miles Daniels/Preston Buroker/Isaac Pratt/Addisu Wright – 4x400 - 3:38.63.

G-E-T boys runner-up performances include: junior Elijah Sorenson – 400-meter dash – 52.76, senior Carter Gold – 800-meter dash – 2:07.77 and senior Caleb Lightfoot – triple jump – 41-feet, 2.25-inches.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

