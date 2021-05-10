High school track and field: Standout gymnast Hughes dominating on the track

“She’s doing amazing,” teammate Marquetta Berlin-Burns said. “Like there’s nothing that girl can’t do.”

Track has always been Hughes’ third favorite sport — behind gymnastics and soccer — but missing out on a season last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic has rekindled her love for the sport. Knowing it’s her last hurrah when it comes to high school athletics is also fueling her this spring.

“I think the whole sadness over missing a season and being able to come back, I value it a lot more and I put a lot more work into it,” Hughes said. “Like track wasn’t really ever a big sport for me. Normally, track is my break from gymnastics. But since I’m no longer doing gymnastics, I have been able to put all my focus on this and not hold back so I don’t get injured — cause I would for my other sports — but this is one of my last lasts for my senior year.”

Hughes was finding herself on the track toward the end of her sophomore season, which saw her finish fifth in the 300 hurdles in the Section 1AA meet. She was looking forward to improving on that as a junior, but the missed season gave her the chance for her body to recuperate and get stronger. With a newfound love for track and being physically stronger, Hughes has dominated the competition, having won the 100 and 300 hurdles at every one of the Winhawks’ four meets.