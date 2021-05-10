High school track and field: Standout gymnast Hughes dominating on the track

The sport of gymnastics and Chloe Hughes have become synonymous with each other.
The Winona Senior High senior has impressed audiences in the gym for her ability to go higher and twist with more ferocity than the majority of her peers throughout her Winhawk career — a career that saw her qualify for four Class A state meets, highlighted by a runner-up finish in the vault as a junior in 2020.
Now, she is leaving people speechless for what she is doing on the track. Even her opponents are coming away impressed with what Hughes is doing this track and field season.
“Chloe, you are literally insane,” a Faribault sprinter told Hughes after the WSHS hurdler set the school and Paul Giel Field record in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.52 seconds in a Big 9 quadrangular on Thursday. “That’s crazy what you just did.”
That time is one of the best in Minnesota and broke the 25-year-old record set by Liz Johnson in 1995. It also came about 45 minutes after Hughes had set the school and facility record in the 100 hurdles with a 15.07; Anne Juaire held that record since 1997 with her time of 15.41. Two records from the previous century were shattered in less than an hour.
“It’s been pretty incredible to see what she has been able to do after essentially a two-year hiatus,” Winona hurdlers coach Adam Maine said. “You never know what you are going to get after a year off like that. … She has always had the potential to do it, now it’s just putting taking the little things and putting them together — which she has done.”
“She’s doing amazing,” teammate Marquetta Berlin-Burns said. “Like there’s nothing that girl can’t do.”
Track has always been Hughes’ third favorite sport — behind gymnastics and soccer — but missing out on a season last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic has rekindled her love for the sport. Knowing it’s her last hurrah when it comes to high school athletics is also fueling her this spring.
“I think the whole sadness over missing a season and being able to come back, I value it a lot more and I put a lot more work into it,” Hughes said. “Like track wasn’t really ever a big sport for me. Normally, track is my break from gymnastics. But since I’m no longer doing gymnastics, I have been able to put all my focus on this and not hold back so I don’t get injured — cause I would for my other sports — but this is one of my last lasts for my senior year.”
Hughes was finding herself on the track toward the end of her sophomore season, which saw her finish fifth in the 300 hurdles in the Section 1AA meet. She was looking forward to improving on that as a junior, but the missed season gave her the chance for her body to recuperate and get stronger. With a newfound love for track and being physically stronger, Hughes has dominated the competition, having won the 100 and 300 hurdles at every one of the Winhawks’ four meets.
Hughes is obviously happy with the way the season has gone so far, but she knows there is still much to be done in order to reach the ultimate goal of a state title.