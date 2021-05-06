High school track and field: Hughes, Berlin-Burns set school and facility records in Thursday's Quad

Thursday turned out to be a record-breaking day at Paul Giel Field for the Winona Senior High girls track and field team.
In total, five records fell, as Winona senior Chloe Hughes set track and school records in the 100-meter and the 300-meter hurdles, while fellow senior Marquetta Berlin-Burns set a track record in the 100-meter dash to help lead the Winhawks to a second place finish in Thursday’s Big 9 quadrangular.
Rochester Century finished first with 136 points followed by Winona (74), Faribault (39) and Rochester John Marshall (24).
Hughes continued her stellar senior campaign with a dominating showing by first setting the school and Paul Giel Field record in the 100 hurdles by finishing over three seconds ahead of second place with a blistering time of 15.07. The previous facility record was set by Andrea Bartz at 15.41 in 2012, while Anne Juaire held the school record since 1997 with a time of 15.41. Hughes followed that up by breaking Liz Johnson’s 25-year-old school record of 46.18 in the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.52. That time was also a Paul Giel record breaking Emma Breitsprecher time of 45.62 set in 2019. Hughes also took first in the high jump with a leap of five feet, two inches.
“I thought I was a little mentally clouded but I still got it together the last few seconds,” Hughes said. “Feels great.”
Berlin-Burns broke Morgan Shindelar’s 2014 facility record time of 12.66 with ease with her time of 12.47. It’s even more impressive considering Berlin-Burns is dealing with a lingering groin injury that kept her out of the 200 later in the meet.
“It felt great,” Berlin-Burns said. “Especially since I haven’t been practicing since I have been seeing a trainer, so I had no idea if it was going to go well or not. But it went well.”
Other top finishers for the Winhawks included sophomore Ava Pike, who finished second in the 800 (2:31.51) and third in the 1600 (5:39.56), and junior Mandy Duellman, who placed second in the shot put (32-04) and the discus (93-03.50).