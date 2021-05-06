High school track and field: Hughes, Berlin-Burns set school and facility records in Thursday's Quad

In total, five records fell, as Winona senior Chloe Hughes set track and school records in the 100-meter and the 300-meter hurdles, while fellow senior Marquetta Berlin-Burns set a track record in the 100-meter dash to help lead the Winhawks to a second place finish in Thursday’s Big 9 quadrangular.

Hughes continued her stellar senior campaign with a dominating showing by first setting the school and Paul Giel Field record in the 100 hurdles by finishing over three seconds ahead of second place with a blistering time of 15.07. The previous facility record was set by Andrea Bartz at 15.41 in 2012, while Anne Juaire held the school record since 1997 with a time of 15.41. Hughes followed that up by breaking Liz Johnson’s 25-year-old school record of 46.18 in the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.52. That time was also a Paul Giel record breaking Emma Breitsprecher time of 45.62 set in 2019. Hughes also took first in the high jump with a leap of five feet, two inches.