High school track and field: Cotter's Semling, R-P's Rislov lead area athletes at TRC championships

PLAINVIEW — Both the Cotter boys and girls track and field team had a solid day at the Three Rivers Conference Championship on Saturday at PEM High School with the girls side taking third (133) and the boys placing seventh (63).

PEM won both the girls and the boys meets by close to 100 points. Rushford-Peterson/Houston boys took third (117) behind second place St. Charles (149), while the girls finished fifth (75). Lewiston-Altura took sixth on both the boys (64) and girls side (68).

The Ramblers were led by eighth-grader Sonja Semling, who swept won the 1600-meter run in five minutes and 38.36 seconds before winning the 3200 (12:26.66). Aubrey Williams won the 800 conference title (2:34.60), while the Ramblers 4X400 relay team of Claire Heiring, Macy Piechowski, Abby Williams, Claire Ebertowski also won a title.

Olivia Gardner set the school record with a 12.67 in the 100-meter dash to finish third.

Lewiston-Altura’s Megan Meyer won the shot put (32-07.5).

On the boys side, James Greshik won the 300 hurdles (44.34) and the 4X800 relay team of Joe Costello, Ian Schmidt, James Greshik and Cole Ebertowski also took first (8:51).

Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s Tyler Rislov won both the 1600 (4:41.40) and the 3200 (10:56.80). Aaron Prinsen finished second in the 110 hurdles (18.06) and Dalton Hoel took second in the 800 (2:09.33) for the Trojans.

