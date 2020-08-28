High school tennis: Winhawks defeat Red Wing in home opener

At No. 1 doubles, Julia Reeck and Grace Buswell started strong, winning four of the first five games before they ran into a little trouble. They ultimately found their groove thanks in part to Buswell's wicked backhand that seemed to always have an answer when they needed it.

"Yeah I like my backhand," Buswell said. "It's very unusual. I just have a stronger backhand naturally."

With Buswell's backhand paired with Reeck's height and strong forehand, they make a good pair.

"(Her backhand) is so good," Reeck said. "It works out great for the both of us, because it allows us to each have our own side."

They admitted they didn't play their best at times on Friday, but they still found a way to figure it out to defeat Red Wing's Jenna Stewart and Emma Roe 7-5, 7-5.

"We just kept positive," Buswell said. "We just kept telling ourselves we aren't going to get every ball in but we are going to try our best."

Sophomores Marissa McNally and Jaida Oudel showed considerable promise at No. 2 doubles, winning 6-2, 7-5. Senior Ruby Baker and eighth grader Valania Keisel fought valiantly, but came up just on the short end of the third set tiebreaker to fall in three sets 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7).