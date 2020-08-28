High school tennis: Winhawks defeat Red Wing in home opener

What a difference a day makes.
Just a day after dropping their season opener, the Winona Senior High girls tennis team used some strong play from their singles players to bounce back in their home opener in a big way, defeating Red Wing 6-1 Friday evening at Winona Middle School.
The Winhawks opened up their season on the road against perennial power Rochester Mayo, battling the Spartans hard but at the end of the day the Spartans were just simply too strong. But Friday was a different story.
Senior Emma Heinert set the tone at No. 1 singles, keeping her opponent Chloe Struss off balanced throughout the match with her ability to pepper the back line while sprinkling in timely drop shots. It was an impressive showing, as she won in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.
"I have a habit of staying on the baseline and hitting it deeper," Heinert said. "I'm trying to work on coming up to the net more, but I think my game is primarily sitting on the baseline. That's where I'm comfortable."
Heinert's younger sister, Molly, was just as impressive. Showing a similar style to her sister, the sophomore wasted no time on Friday quickly dismantling her opponent 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
"She was done before I was," Emma said with a laugh.
Senior Ariana Jacobs grinded out her match, showing poise by prevailing in a three set thriller over Hanna Kosek 6-2, 6-7 (1-7), 7-5 at No. 2 singles. Freshman Adele Jacobson made quick work of her opponent 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4 singles to give the Winhawks a clean sweep.
At No. 1 doubles, Julia Reeck and Grace Buswell started strong, winning four of the first five games before they ran into a little trouble. They ultimately found their groove thanks in part to Buswell's wicked backhand that seemed to always have an answer when they needed it.
"Yeah I like my backhand," Buswell said. "It's very unusual. I just have a stronger backhand naturally."
With Buswell's backhand paired with Reeck's height and strong forehand, they make a good pair.
"(Her backhand) is so good," Reeck said. "It works out great for the both of us, because it allows us to each have our own side."
They admitted they didn't play their best at times on Friday, but they still found a way to figure it out to defeat Red Wing's Jenna Stewart and Emma Roe 7-5, 7-5.
"We just kept positive," Buswell said. "We just kept telling ourselves we aren't going to get every ball in but we are going to try our best."
Sophomores Marissa McNally and Jaida Oudel showed considerable promise at No. 2 doubles, winning 6-2, 7-5. Senior Ruby Baker and eighth grader Valania Keisel fought valiantly, but came up just on the short end of the third set tiebreaker to fall in three sets 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7).
The Winhawks should be in store for a fun season. They are a team that has a good blend of upper and underclassmen plus they seem to genuinely get along with one another. That's a good combination.
"We all have been playing together for a really long time," Emma Heinhert said. "We are all really good friends ... we can all joke and I mean we are serious during match time, but we can also have fun with one another. I think that's the biggest thing."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!