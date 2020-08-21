High school tennis: Cotter looking to make the most out of season

Anne Besek has two new favorite words this fall.
No, it’s not forehand winner or nice backhand, but instead one can hear the long time Cotter tennis coach constantly remind her Ramblers to ‘social distance.’ She took it a step further than most, marking spots with blue X’s in the lawn next to the courts to insure kids social distance when they prepare for practice before going through the COVID-19 screening process that calls for temperature checks and a lathering of hand sanitizer.
“Everything is always workable,” Besek said. “We just have to continue to make the most of it. We are just happy to be out here.”
Social distancing is something that is still a work in progress, but the Ramblers are beginning to make it routine.
“It’s hard to not want to high-five your teammates or something like that,” sophomore Grace Renk said. “Just keeping the distance, but we are doing pretty well with it so far.”
Besek was nervous about the shot of a season, saying it was on her mind everyday during the summer — a summer that saw their summer contact days pushed back and start with them not being allowed to touch the tennis balls.
“Thankfully, we only had one of those,” junior Hannah Graff said with a laugh.
It was still a relatively normal summer for most players considering, as the majority of them were still able to hit at local courts. But still, doing summer practice and training can be tough when you aren’t sure what lies ahead.
“It was hard because we didn’t know much,” Elanna Kohner said. “We didn’t know if we were having tennis.”
There was plenty of anxiety about the potential cancellation of the season. Many were thinking of backup plans that included the possibility of doing or practicing for another sport, focusing more on private lessons or playing with the boys team come springtime.
“It was tough,” Renk said. “We all kept talking about it. Exploring different options. … We wanted to leave out hope for the season, but it was definitely tough to keep a good mindset about it. But we have a season and are really looking forward to it.”
The season itself will look different.
The number of matches has been reduced to 11 with no more than two teams per competition. Only conference opponents and teams within a 75-mile radius will be on the calendar with sections and state tentatively scheduled for early October. Besek also said she was expecting five international students to be playing this season, but due to COVID-19 they remain in their home countries. Yet, there are some positives for the Ramblers.
Since the MSHSL said tennis practices must be capped at 25 people, Besek can split up her groups into a more traditional junior varsity and varsity. That allows her to give more 1-on-1 attention with those that need it. And with the five volleyball players that decided to join the team — another silver lining for this season — along with a young team, that extra personalized teaching will be a big beneficiary moving forward for the Ramblers, who open the season Thursday against La Crosse Aquinas.
“I always look at the positives and try to see the bright side,” Besek said. “I can’t change it, you can’t change it. Let’s just try and do what we can and work with it.”
