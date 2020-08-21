High school tennis: Cotter looking to make the most out of season

“It was hard because we didn’t know much,” Elanna Kohner said. “We didn’t know if we were having tennis.”

There was plenty of anxiety about the potential cancellation of the season. Many were thinking of backup plans that included the possibility of doing or practicing for another sport, focusing more on private lessons or playing with the boys team come springtime.

“It was tough,” Renk said. “We all kept talking about it. Exploring different options. … We wanted to leave out hope for the season, but it was definitely tough to keep a good mindset about it. But we have a season and are really looking forward to it.”

The season itself will look different.

The number of matches has been reduced to 11 with no more than two teams per competition. Only conference opponents and teams within a 75-mile radius will be on the calendar with sections and state tentatively scheduled for early October. Besek also said she was expecting five international students to be playing this season, but due to COVID-19 they remain in their home countries. Yet, there are some positives for the Ramblers.