High School Swimming: WSHS swimming and diving garners eight All-American honors

After a remarkable season that ended with a fourth place finish and multiple state records in the MSHSL Class A state meet, the Winona Senior High boys swim team received more accolades this week when they found out they had earned seven NISCA (National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association) All-American honors.

As a whole, the Winona Senior High swim and dive program earned eight All-American nods with junior Issara Schmidt qualifying in one-meter diving.

To be an All-American, you have to make a certain time and finish in the top 100 nationally.

Ohio State commit Jack Herczeg led the way with three All-American times finishing with the 31st best time in the 100-yard freestyle (44.62 seconds), the 51st best time in the 50 free (20.58) and the 83rd best time in the 200 free (1:40.12).

Herczeg earned All-American honors in the 100 last year as a junior with a time of 45.38. This year Herczeg was named the Class A Swimmer of the Year after winning four state titles in the MSHSL Class state meet. Coach Chris Mayer was named Coach of the Year.

Michigan State commit Grant Wolner heads to East Lansing as a two-time All-American now recording the 60th best time in the 100 butterfly (49.28) and the 75th best time in the 200 individual medley (1:50.81).