High school swimming: WSHS swimmer Grant Wolner commits to Michigan State

Grant Wolner has made his decision.
One of the most decorated athletes to walk the halls of Winona Senior High will swim collegiately at Michigan State next season.
“It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made,” said Wollner, who plans on studying medicine with a business minor. “The opportunity to swim at a Big Ten school, it’s really humbling. Definitely a dream come true. ... Definitely a big weight off my shoulders.”
For Wolner, it came down to two schools: South Dakota — where his brother, Griffin Wolner, just finished his sophomore season — and Michigan State. In the end, the opportunity to swim in the Big Ten with the chance to blaze his own path was too enticing.
“I just kind of wanted to branch off, forge my own path,” Wolner said. “(Griffin) completely supported me through all of it. He was totally open to that idea of me branching off a little. ... It was definitely a really, really tough decision obviously, but I think I made the right one.”
No doubt, Wolner will go down as one of the best in program history. He collected 16 state meet medals, including six state championships while setting numerous records along the way.
His last state meet was one to remember as he defended his 100-yard butterfly state title in state record time (49.28) — a time that had stood for eight years. That was only one of the highlights. He finished third in the 200 individual medley, before joining teammates Jack Herczeg, Tanner Lozenski and Alex Jorgenson to set state record times in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays to help the Winhawks finish fourth as a team.
He’s the second Winona swimmer to commit to swim at a Big Ten school, joining Jack Herczeg, who will swim at Ohio State next season.
“It’s so humbling,” Wolner said. “Him and I definitely would not be able to make it to that level without the guidance of our coaches, Chris (Mayer), Steve (Burt), Linda (Whyte) and through the club too. All through their guidance and all of our teammates who have pushed and supported us all the way.”
Scholarship money for swimming and diving is obviously not like it is for football or basketball, as it’s rare to receive full scholarships right away. What most programs offer is to pay your first year and depending on your performance at some of the bigger meets — like the Big Ten Championships — one can receive a partial to a full scholarship. Wolner is looking forward to earning a scholarship, he just is hoping he can go to classes starting in the Fall.
“I think it’s a really, really good opportunity,” Wolner said. “It’s a great incentive as well. It’s something to work after and go for. ... I’m pumped to hit the grind and hopefully, cross my fingers, that classes are still on line for Fall.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!