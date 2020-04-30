High school swimming: WSHS swimmer Grant Wolner commits to Michigan State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Grant Wolner has made his decision.

One of the most decorated athletes to walk the halls of Winona Senior High will swim collegiately at Michigan State next season.

“It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made,” said Wollner, who plans on studying medicine with a business minor. “The opportunity to swim at a Big Ten school, it’s really humbling. Definitely a dream come true. ... Definitely a big weight off my shoulders.”

For Wolner, it came down to two schools: South Dakota — where his brother, Griffin Wolner, just finished his sophomore season — and Michigan State. In the end, the opportunity to swim in the Big Ten with the chance to blaze his own path was too enticing.

“I just kind of wanted to branch off, forge my own path,” Wolner said. “(Griffin) completely supported me through all of it. He was totally open to that idea of me branching off a little. ... It was definitely a really, really tough decision obviously, but I think I made the right one.”

No doubt, Wolner will go down as one of the best in program history. He collected 16 state meet medals, including six state championships while setting numerous records along the way.