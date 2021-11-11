High school swimming: Winona advances in nine events at section prelims

If you ask Winona girls swim coach Chris Mayer, the section preliminaries meet is one of the toughest of the year.

“For some girls it’s a test of controlling their emotions, swimming a fast time, and having confidence while knowing they’ll make it into the finals portion. For others, it could mean their last race of the season,” Mayer said.

The Winhawks stepped up to that challenge on Wednesday in the Section 1A prelim meet in Rochester, with competitors advancing to Friday’s section finals meet in nine of the 10 events including all three relay teams and 11 other individual placements.

The meet started with a bang, as Winona had its best result of the day in the medley relay as the team of Anna MacLennan, Emily Robison, Abby Williams and Ava Pike earned the two-seed with a time of 1-minute, 54.68-seconds, which was good for the fifth-best time in school history in the event, according to Mayer.

Two of those relay members qualified for the finals in the next event, the 200-yard freestyle, as Pike placed sixth with a time of 2:05.27 and MacLennan swan a personal best of 2:03.33 in third place.

Williams was the lone Winhawks to move on in the 200 individual medley, touching the wall at 2:23.54 for a fourth-place finish.

After WSHS missed out on qualification in the 50 freestyle, Williams qualified for the finals again, this time with a sixth place finish in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:05.80. Harper Wolner had an even faster time in the event, finishing at 1:04.15 to take fourth.

Pike snagged the last spot in 100 freestyle the finals heat thanks to a 56.51 time and an eighth-place finish.

A pair of Winhawks advanced in the 500 freestyle, which might be one of the most hotly contested races in Friday’s finals meet, with only four seconds separating the seed times of seventh place and second place. Grace Nelson took seventh with a time of 5:42.41 and Maddie Modjeski placed fourth with a time of 5:40.33. only four seconds separated the seed times of seventh place and second place,

In the 200 freestyle relay, the team of MacLennan, Robison, Williams and Pike swam a time of 1:43.69, which was good for the third-best time in the meet.

The Winhawks had another third-place finish in the next event as Wolner took third with a time of 1:02.61 in the 100 backstroke. She will be joined in the finals by MacLennan, who placed fourth at 1:02.79.

Robison clinched a spot in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:13.38 in fourth place.

Winona closed out the meet with one final qualification, as the 400 freestyle relay team of Nelson, Ava Koopman, Modjeski and Wolner took seventh.

