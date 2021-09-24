High school swimming: Winhawks girls win unusual meet

When a combination of bussing issues and coronavirus quarantines forced the Winona girls swimming team to cancel its meet against Menomonie on Tuesday, the Winhawks were understandably upset.

When those same issues threatened their meet on Thursday against Austin, they decided to get creative.

Unable to travel to face the Packers, Winona swam in its own pool instead as the two teams competed in a virtual meet rather than racing against each other in person.

The strange situation ended up going well for the Winhawks, as they won eight of the 11 events en route to a 95.5-87.5 victory.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Harper Wolner, Abby Williams, Anna MacLennan and Emily Robison won with a time of 2:02.75.

MacLennan and Wolner finished first and second in the next race, the 200 freestyle, with MacLennan at 2:12.48 to Wolner's 2:12.72.

Grace Nelson came close to last season's personal best as she won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:32.56, less than 1 second away from her previous top time.

Ava Pike picked up the win in the 50 freestyle with a time of 27.10.

A trio of Winhawks finished in the top three spots of the 100 butterfly, as Williams won at 1:05.57, Wolner finished second in 1:12.2 and Erica Ruppert — competing in the event for the first time all season — finished third at 1:20.01.

Pike and Robison took the top two spots in the 100 freestyle, with Pike winning in 59.61 and Robison second at 1:02.82.

In the 200 freestyle relay, the team of Pike, Wolner, Nelson and Robison took first with their time of 1:50.39.

Williams swam a new personal best in the 100 breaststroke, winning the event with a time of 1:15.24.

The Winhawks improved their record to 3-1 in dual meets and will be back in in-person action against Northfield at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

