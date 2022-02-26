High school swimming: Seven Winhawks qualify for state

The Winona swim and dive program had a strong performance at Friday’s Section 1A swim meet, placing third out of 10 as a team while having seven athletes in eight events qualify for next weekend’s state meet.

Winona coach Chris Meyer called the meet “one of the fastest Section meets that I have attended in my 10 years of coaching” and said that he saw more Section 1 athletes qualify for state than in any previous season.

Mankato East won the team title with a score of 375, beating out Northfield’s 361, while Winona had a 294 to edge out Simley’s 250 fourth-place score.

A pair of Winhawks had near-misses, falling just shy of the state swimming standards. However, both athletes bounced back to qualify in other events.

Elijah Vieth took sixth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1-minute, 51.39-seconds, just over a second away from the 1:50.33 state time. In the 500 freestyle, Vieth swam a time of 5:02.10 to take fourth in the event and beat the 5:03.45 state mark.

Braydon Coudron’s close call came in the 50 freestyle, placing fifth at 22.69 seconds, a fraction shy of the 22.51 cut. He bounced back in the 100 butterfly, winning the event with a 53.24 to cruise past the 55.63 state mark.

Julius Hanson also qualified for state in the 100 butterfly, finishing at 54.75. Hanson qualified for the individual medley as well, taking third place at 2:03.99, faster than the 2:04.72 cutoff.

Colin White made state thanks to a pair of top-two finishes. In the 100 freestyle he had a personal best time of 48.19 in second-place, outpacing the 49.66 qualifying standard. He did even better in the 100 backstroke, winning the event at 53.36 to beat the 56.62 state time and set himself near the top of the rankings heading into the state meet.

All three of the Winhawks relay teams qualified for state.

The team of White, Hanson, Jared Loos and Gavin Nelson swam a 1:41.20 for a fourth-place finish in the 200 medley relay, besting the 1:45.18 cut.

In the 200 freestyle relay, Coudron, Charlie Miller, Loos and Hanson placed fourth at 1:31.18 to outpace the 1:32.79.

In the final race of the meet, the 400 freestyle relay team of Coudron, Miller, Nelson and White swan a 3:21.10 in third place, beating the 3:24.62 cut time.

The Winhawks will be in action at the MSHSL Class A state meet at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis from March 3-5.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

