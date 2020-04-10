High school swimming: Jack Herzceg, Chris Mayer named Class A swimmer and coach of the year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The awards just keep coming for Jack Herczeg and the Winona Senior High swim team.

Just about a month and a half after the senior wowed the crowd at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center by winning four individual titles to help lead the Winhawks to a fourth place finish at the MSHSL Class A State Swim and Dive Championships — the Ohio State commit was named the Class A Swim and Dive Athlete of the Year while his coach, Chris Mayer, was tabbed as the Coach of the Year by the Minnesota Swim and Dive Coaches Association during their annual banquet that was streamed through Facebook Live on Thursday night.

Grant Wolner, Tanner Lozenski and Alex Jorgenson were nominated.

“It was pretty cool,” Herczeg said via text. “It just felt great to win after being nominated the last three seasons.

“It was a great way to wrap up the season.”

Mayer was named Coach of the Year after a season that saw the Winhawks go undefeated in the Big 9 Conference, win the MSHSL Section 1A meet for the first time since 1993 and take home a top-four finish at the MSHSL state meet for the third straight year. Mayer also won the award in 2018.