High school swimming: Jack Herzceg, Chris Mayer named Class A swimmer and coach of the year

The awards just keep coming for Jack Herczeg and the Winona Senior High swim team.
Just about a month and a half after the senior wowed the crowd at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center by winning four individual titles to help lead the Winhawks to a fourth place finish at the MSHSL Class A State Swim and Dive Championships — the Ohio State commit was named the Class A Swim and Dive Athlete of the Year while his coach, Chris Mayer, was tabbed as the Coach of the Year by the Minnesota Swim and Dive Coaches Association during their annual banquet that was streamed through Facebook Live on Thursday night.
Grant Wolner, Tanner Lozenski and Alex Jorgenson were nominated.
“It was pretty cool,” Herczeg said via text. “It just felt great to win after being nominated the last three seasons.
“It was a great way to wrap up the season.”
Mayer was named Coach of the Year after a season that saw the Winhawks go undefeated in the Big 9 Conference, win the MSHSL Section 1A meet for the first time since 1993 and take home a top-four finish at the MSHSL state meet for the third straight year. Mayer also won the award in 2018.
“It’s a surreal feeling being among the best in the state and receiving the nod for being the coach of the year,” Mayer said via text. “Absolutely surprised. I thought it would have been the Sartell coach. He did some great work with his team this year. There are many great coaches out there. I’m just humbled to be among them.”
Saturday was one of for the record books for the Winona Senior High swim team.
Herczeg will go down as one of the most decorated athletes in the history of Winona Senior High School athletics. At this year’s state meet, he won his third straight 100-yard freestyle title, the 200 freestyle and anchored the Winhawks’ championship winning 200- and 400-freestyle relay teams to bring his total up to nine state titles.
“Very proud of Jack for all his efforts and his persistence,” Mayer said. “It’s a coach’s favorite moment to watch his athletes succeed. It’s made better when he’s a great person too.”
The virtual banquet was a good distraction for Herczeg, who hasn’t been in the pool since the state meet due to the closure of all Winona area pools because of the coronavirus pandemic. He had planned on taking a 2-3 week break to recharge after the season, but now that has turned into six with no end in sight. It’s been tough, but he’s dealing with it the best he can, as he continues to prepare for the jump up to the collegiate level.
“I’ve been relegated to solo lifts and workouts,” Herczeg said. “It’s been tough not being in the pool for so long, but there’s always opportunities to get better.”
