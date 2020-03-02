High school swimming: Jack Herczeg sets state meet record, Winona qualify nine for state finals,

MINNEAPOLIS — Step one for the Winona Senior High boys swimming team is complete.
Of the 11 entries that made it to the MSHSL Class A boys swimming and diving championships on Friday, nine made it to the Saturday's finals.
In last state meet, senior Jack Herczeg took home the top time in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle in record-breaking fashion. He set the Class A state meet record in the 100 with a time of 44.62 seconds, finishing two seconds better than teammate and fellow senior Alex Jorgenson (46.87), who finished second.
The Ohio State commit finished more than four seconds ahead of second-place in the 200 to finish with a school record time (1:40.12). Senior Tanner Lozenski missed the cut finishing 10th in the 200, but Lozenski did qualify in the 500 free with a seventh-place finish (4:52.65). Freshman Colin White finished 17th (5:02.66).
Jorgenson also qualified in the 50 free with a third place finish (21.48).
Senior Grant Wolner took first and set a school record in the 100 butterfly (50.02), finishing a half second better than Breck-Blake's Mitchell Brown (50.45). Wolner also qualified in the 200 individual medley with a third place finish (1:53.86).
Herczeg, Wolner, Jorgenson and Lozenski also teamed up for the top relay times in the 200 free (1:25.64) and the 400 free (3:09.05).
The finals are slated for Noon Saturday.