High school swimming: Group of seniors has left its mark on WSHS swimming

There are days when Chris Mayer looks across the Winona Senior High pool and he has to pinch himself.

“I feel so lucky to be in this situation,” Mayer said. “... I am beyond humbled to be a part of it.”

Five years ago, in Mayer’s first season at the helm, the Winona Senior High boys swim team finished 5-4 in Big 9 dual meets and, as senior Grant Wolner puts it, they were “completely stoked.”

The two years before that, they were a combined 3-14. It was a program that looked much different than it does today.

This season, the Winhawks went undefeated in the Big 9 dual meet season before winning the MSHSL Section 1A meet in Rochester for the first time since 1993. After taking third last year and second the previous season, they will look to win their first team state title when the MSHSL Class A meet kicks off at noon Friday.

It’s truly been an unbelievable evolution, and it all started with Mayer.

He took over the program after two years of being an assistant under Steve Burt and knew building the program up would take a lot of work. So he did whatever research he could, learning what techniques, what drills, what lifts would be most beneficial to improve his swimmers’ times.