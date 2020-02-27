High school swimming: Group of seniors has left its mark on WSHS swimming

There are days when Chris Mayer looks across the Winona Senior High pool and he has to pinch himself.
“I feel so lucky to be in this situation,” Mayer said. “... I am beyond humbled to be a part of it.”
Five years ago, in Mayer’s first season at the helm, the Winona Senior High boys swim team finished 5-4 in Big 9 dual meets and, as senior Grant Wolner puts it, they were “completely stoked.”
The two years before that, they were a combined 3-14. It was a program that looked much different than it does today.
This season, the Winhawks went undefeated in the Big 9 dual meet season before winning the MSHSL Section 1A meet in Rochester for the first time since 1993. After taking third last year and second the previous season, they will look to win their first team state title when the MSHSL Class A meet kicks off at noon Friday.
It’s truly been an unbelievable evolution, and it all started with Mayer.
He took over the program after two years of being an assistant under Steve Burt and knew building the program up would take a lot of work. So he did whatever research he could, learning what techniques, what drills, what lifts would be most beneficial to improve his swimmers’ times.
“When I took over, I said, ‘Let’s start putting in that time on Saturdays during the season,’” Mayer said. “Start putting in time in the weight room, start doing a little bit more dryland work. They started understanding that when they did that, they started to see the results.”
Of course, you need athletes that will put in the work to do it.
Meyer credits guys like Hodd Gorman, Kyle Schneider, EJ Kohner and Griffin Wolner because they had an incredible work ethic that trickled down throughout the program. Griffin Wolner, in particular, was the catalyst.
The University of South Dakota sophomore swimmer’s drive and determination was second to none. When he started to win state titles, it showed the rest of the program that what Mayer was preaching works.
“When Griffin started having a lot of success, other people started seeing that, saying, ‘I want that.’” Mayer said. “Jack (Herczeg), Grant, Alex (Jorgenson), Tanner (Lozenski), they all swam together as kids, and so they watched Griffin for years. When they started to see him swim hard, their attitudes changed.
“They can say all they want about being part of that seventh grade class, but I remember that seventh grade class and those seventh graders, they didn’t work all that hard. But when they saw Griffin having that success as a ninth grader when they were seventh graders, it changed them. When they came back as eighth graders and ninth graders, it was a completely different work ethic.”
That’s the key to building a good program. It sounds cheesy, but you have to have guys buy in and create a culture.
“I think the bond on the team really helps us out,” Jorgenson said. “You see your friends working hard and you just want to succeed, so there’s that drive all around.”
“We all kind of know, these are your brothers,” Grant Wolner said. “You play with them, you work hard with them in practice, you wake up early with them. So just to be a part of this program has been a lot of fun.
“... We just have been climbing up the ladder every year. I put all my faith in our coaches, Chris, Steve, Linda (Whyte), and it’s obviously paid off.”
This group of seniors — specifically Herczeg, Grant Wolner, Jorgenson and Lozenski — have taken that baton and have set a new bar for Winona swimming. Their names are plastered across the pool record board not only in Winona but across the Big 9 Conference as well.
Herczeg and Wolner have won individual state titles and are both Division I athletes with Herczeg now going to Ohio State and Wolner saying he will make a decision sometime after the season on where he wants to go. He said it is down to Michigan State, South Dakota and UW-La Crosse, with Notre Dame being a potential possibility.
Jorgenson and Lozenski have placed in the state meet as well, and the four have teamed up to dominate relays this season and are one of the favorites to win in 200- and 400-yard medley relays.
The group will look to pass the baton to the next group, which looks like it will be led by freshmen Colin White and Julius Hanson. White has blossomed onto the scene this season, qualifying for state in the 500 freestyle. He appears to be the next great Winona swimmer.
“Colin is just crazy,” Grant Wolner said. “He’s averaged out this year just so good.”
The state meet will be their last meet together for those four seniors, but they share a great sense of pride, knowing they were vital in helping this program reach new heights and that they will leave the program in a better spot than when they arrived.
“To be able to grow up as the program itself has grown up with us is really special, really powerful,” Herczeg said. “The fact that you have the four of us kind of leading the charge for the past couple of years has just been a cool experience. It’s just been great to swim with these guys for the past four, almost five years now. It’s been a lot of fun.”