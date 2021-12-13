High school sports: WDN's fall all-area athletes of the year

It was a successful fall season in a range of sports in the Winona area, with players and teams thriving at state meets, being named all-state and earning spots on college rosters thanks to their performances. Here’s a look at 10 of the top athletes of the fall season, listed in alphabetical order.

Alison French, senior, Cotter volleyball

While French will be playing softball at the collegiate level, her skills on the volleyball court are equal to her prowess on the diamond. Halfway through the season, French hit a major milestone as she tallied her 1,000th career dig as the Ramblers’ libero. By the end of the year, she had 1,452 in total and 641 this fall, which helped her earn a spot on the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association’s all-state team, becoming the first Cotter player to earn the honor since the coaches association has voted on the award dating back to 1992.

Olivia Gardner, senior, Cotter girls soccer

This fall, Gardner was one of the top players in the state, scoring 44 goals to rank third overall and tallying 16 assists to finish in a four-way tie for eighth, one of only two players to rank in the top 10 in both statistics. For her efforts, Gardner was voted to the Class A all-state first team by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association. She also was named Ms. Soccer for Class A, becoming the first Cotter player to earn the honor. Gardner will be playing Division II soccer at University of Mary in Bismark, North Dakota, next year.

Anna Hennessy, senior, Lewiston-Altura volleyball

Although the Cardinals finished with a 9-9 record overall, their 6-4 mark in Three Rivers play was good enough to finish in the top half of the conference, and much of that was thanks to the powerful hitting and all-around play of Hennessy. In her senior season, Hennessy led L-A in kills (249), service aces (45) and blocks (15), while also finishing second in serves received (240) and third in digs (212). Her varied skillset caught the attention of college coaches, and she will stay close to home as she plays for the Winona State team next year.

Ava Killian, sophomore, Cotter girls soccer

Another key player on the Ramblers’ deep state tournament run was Killian, who had a stellar sophomore campaign that resulted in a spot on the MSHSSCA all-state Class A second team. Killian ranked third on the team in both goals and points, scoring 15 goals and six assists on the year as a key part of the potent Cotter offense.

Owen Ping, senior, Winona boys soccer

Ping was a team captain and the top scorer for the WSHS boys soccer team, leading the squad to an 11-6-1 record and 6-4-1 mark in Big 9 Conference play in one of the strongest Winhawks seasons in recent years. For his efforts, Ping was named a Class AA all-state first team member by the MSHSSCA.

Wesley Pronschinske, junior, Cochrane-Fountain City boys cross country

It was a strong junior season for Pronschinske, who had the highest finish of any local athlete at a state cross country meet, placing fifth in the WIAA Division 3 boys race on Oct. 31. Prior to state, Pronschinske won his third straight Dairyland Conference individual title and helped the Pirates boys to a team conference championship as well.

Faith Quinn, sophomore, Winona girls soccer

The Winhawks had a stellar season, going 12-4-2 overall and 7-3-1 in conference, thanks in large part to the contributions of Quinn. The sophomore was the team’s leading scorer with 15 goals and also finished second on the team with three assists. Those statistics were strong enough to earn Quinn a spot on the Class AA all-state second team.

Tyler Rislov, senior, L-A/R-P boys cross country

The L-A/R-P boys cross country team qualified for its second state meet in a row this fall, and Rislov played a key role in that accomplishment. The senior won the Three Rivers Conference and took second place at the section meet in Rochester. At state, Rislov had the sixth best time in the Class A boys race.

Sonja Semling, freshman, Cotter girls cross country

Despite just being a freshman, Semling was the most accomplished girls runner in the area this fall. At the Three Rivers Conference Championship, Semling won the event with a time of 20:23 and was the only racer with a sub-21-minute time. Semling also won the section meet in Rochester as the Ramblers girls qualified for state. At the state meet, Semling took 16th overall for the top local girls state finish.

Allyssa Williams, junior, Cotter girls soccer

Williams played an outsized role in Cotter’s state run this season, scoring 27 goals and tallying 33 assists. The junior led the state in assists, while finishing 12th overall in goals, and placing second on the Ramblers in points. Williams joined Gardner on the MSHSSCA all-state Class A first team.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Marie Barrientos, Cotter girls soccer

The Ramblers soccer team took steps forward in each of the past three seasons, but this year’s efforts were the best in school history, which makes Barrientos this fall’s coach of the year.

In the regular season, the Ramblers finished 9-0-1 in Three Rivers Conference play to clinch the program’s fourth-straight conference title. With a 2-0 victory over Dover-Eyota in the section final, Cotter advanced to state for the first time.

In the program’s first state game, the Ramblers defeated St. Cloud Cathedral 4-0 for their first-ever state win. While Cotter lost in the semifinals, the team bounced back to finish in a tie for third place. For her efforts, Barrientos was named the Section 1A girls coach of the year by the MSHSSCA.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

