High school sports: Seven athletes and four coaches earn statewide accolades in fall season

A number of Winona area fall athletes and coaches had their performance in the 2021 season recognized with inclusion on all-state teams.

SoccerFor the first time in school history, Cotter had a player named Ms. Soccer as senior forward Olivia Gardner earned the honor in Class A.

The honor is bestowed by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association upon the best player in each class, and Gardner earned her recognition thanks to a stellar two-way scoring season.

Gardner’s 44 goals ranked her third in the state, regardless of class, and her 16 assists put her in a four-way tie for eighth, making her one of two players to rank in the top 10 in both statistics. In addition to the Ms. Soccer award, Gardner was also named to the Class A all-state first team.

Joining her on the Class A first team was teammate Allyssa Williams. The junior forward led the state in assists with 33, also scoring 27 goals to rank 12th, nearly matching Gardner’s two-time top 10 prowess.

A third Rambler made the Class A second team, as sophomore forward Ava Killian made the list after a 15-goal, six-assist season in which she was third on the Cotter team in goals and points.

After Cotter made the state tournament for the first time this fall, and the team finished in a tie for third, Williams and senior forward Sera Speltz made the all-tournament team.

Speltz had a hat-trick in the Ramblers’ 4-0 quarterfinal win, with Williams adding a goal and an assist in that game, while also scoring a goal and an assist in the 2-2 tie in the third-place game.

A pair of Winona Senior High soccer players also earned all-state accolades.

For the Winhawk girls team, sophomore forward Faith Quinn was the team’s offensive sparkplug all season and her performance was rewarded with a spot on the Class AA all-state second team. In her second year on varsity, Quinn tallied 15 goals and three assists to lead the team in goals and points.

On the Winhawks boys squad, senior forward Owen Ping was the team’s top offensive player, and the striker earned a spot on the Class AA first team.

It was not just players that were honored by the MSHSSCA, as a quartet of coaches also earned accolades.

Cotter head coach Marie Barrientos was named the Section 1A girls coach of the year as she led the team to a 17-2-3 record in the Ramblers’ deepest postseason run in program history.

A trio of Winhawks coaches were recognized for their success in Section 1AA as boys head man Garrett Ping was coach of the year, the WSHS girls leader Katie Pearce was coach of the year and girls assistant coach Jason Quinn was the Section 1AA assistant of the year.

VOLLEYBALL

On the hardwood the Ramblers had an up-and-down season overall, but that did not stop Cotter senior libero Alison French from becoming the first all-state player in program history since the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association has voted on the award dating back to 1992.

French picked up the 1,000th dig of her career on Sept. 23, then kept rolling to tally a total of 679 digs over the course of the season as a defensive force that qualified her for the all-state inclusion.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.