The Winona Senior High School volleyball team got the most out of a weeknight trip to Eau Claire on Tuesday night.
The Winhawks also got a nice victory, too.
Grace Rohde had 20 kills and 33 digs as Winona outlasted Eau Claire Memorial 27-25, 25-27, 25-14, 17-25, 15-11 in a nonconference match.
Emma Zeller had 30 assists. Sierra Lenhardt had 18 digs. Phoenix Matthees contributed eight kills and five blocks.
The Winhawks host Faribault at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Winona 97, Menomonie 83
The Winhawks had a great night in the pool in beating the Mustangs in a nonconference dual.
The medley relays went 1-2, with the A relay of Anna MacLennan, Emily Robison, Carolyn Macon and Ava Picke winning in 2:02. The B relay of Harper Wolner, Anna-Lee Landers, Kaylee Niemeyer and Tara Ziegeweid was second in 2:13.79.
Winona went 1-2 in the 200 freestyle as well, with Wolner winning in 2:18.49 and Ziegeweid in second in 2:21.7.
Niemeyer placed second in the 200 IM in 2:33.14, and the Winhawks went 2-3-4 in the 50 freestyle with Robison leading the way in 27.7.
Morgan Walker won the diving with 190.25, staying calm after teammate Issara Schmidt hit her fingers on the board and had to leave with an injury — coach Chris Mayer said she’ll be OK.
Anna MacLennan was second in the butterfly in 1:14.36.
Carolyn Macon crushed a new personal best in the 100 freestyle, winning in 56.71.
Winona swept the top three spots in the 500 freestyle, with Landers winning in 5:57.41. Wolner was second in 6:20.29 and Nelson was third in 6:27.5.
The 200 freestyle relay was second in 1:51.57.
Winona took the top three spots in the 100 backstroke with Macon winning in 1:06.92, Niemeyer second in 1:13.64 and Pike third in 1:14.94.
Emily Robison won the breaststroke in 1:17.8 to give Winona the win based on points
The 400 freestyle relay of Pike, Nelson, Wolner and Niemeyer placed second in 4:16.74.
“This was a great meet for morale and begins a very tough two weeks of six meets for the girls,” Mayer said. “We have another meet this week, three next week with true team, and one the week after.
“Hopefully we can continue the momentum into the following meets and show some strong finishes.”
BOYS SOCCER
Owatonna 4, Winona 2
The Winhawks battled hard in tough conditions but fell 4-2 to the Huskies.
Sophomores Brock Herczeg and Caleb Ellenberg scored for Winona. August Tadie assisted Ellenberg’s tally on a corner kick in the second half. Hans Larsen went the full 80 minutes in goal.
The JV game was canceled due to weather and field conditions.
GIRLS SOCCER
Owatonna 2, Winona 0
The Winhawks came up just a bit short on a rainy night at Paul Giel Field.
Winona plays at Red Wing on Thursday night.