High school sports roundup: Winona track competes in La Crosse

On Friday, the Winona track teams traveled across state lines to La Crosse to compete in the La Crosse Logan A-B-C Invitational, where each squad is split into three separate teams.

The Winhawk boys A and C teams took sixth out of six squads, while the B team placed fifth. For the girls, teams A and C finished fifth and the B team took sixth.

Junior Brayden Draheim picked up the only boys victory, winning the B 400-meter dash with a time of 52.51.

Another pair of Winhawks earned second place with junior Wesley Wollan in the A shot put at 38-feet, 11-inches and sophomore Alex Lippman in the B 3,200-meter run at 11:09.18.

Three more finished third, with junior Myles Rasmussen in the A 3,200 (10:43.11), junior Xavier Mercer in the B long jump (18-4) and freshman Leo Lohnes in the C 3,200 (11:43.74).

The 3,200 was a strong point for the boys squad, with a pair of third-place finishes and a second-place.

For the girls, the throwing events were a major strength.

Senior Mandy Duellman won the A shot put at 34-feet, 0.5-inches, junior Shay Berlin-Burns was second in the B shot put at 31-feet, 2.5-inches and eighth grader Autumn Wadewitz won the C shot put at 30-feet, 1.5-inches. Wadewitz also took third in the C discus at 88-feet, and sophomore Abigail Koehler won the B discus with a throw of 85-feet.

Two more Winhawks girls won their events, with freshman Anna Gilmer winning the A 800-meter run with a time of 2:32.66 and freshman Chloe Fratzke tying for the win in the C high jump at 4-feet, 6-inches.

Junior Molly Heinert had another second-place finish, taking second in the C 800 at 2:47.23.

Two more WSHS athletes took third with freshman Alexis Urbick in the A high jump (4-10) and sophomore Clarice Potter in the C long jump (13-5.75).

BOYS GOLF

Rushford-Peterson 191, Fillmore Central 195

The Trojans won a close matchup on the road, beating the Falcons by four strokes.

Fillmore Central’s top two golfers outdueled the top two Trojans, with FC sophomore Luke Hellickson shooting a 41 and junior Jake Fishbaugher shooting a 44 while R-P senior Andrew Hoiness shot 43 and senior Carson Thompson shot a 48.

However Rushford-Peterson’s next two scorers outpaced their Falcon foes by a larger margin. R-P junior Grady Hengel shot a 48 and junior Jackson Dvorak was at 52, while FC freshman Aiden Arnold and junior Nate Storlie both shot a 55.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0