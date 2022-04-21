High school sports roundup: Winona softball wins with extra-inning walk off

Winona’s softball team had its closest game of the season so far on Thursday night, winning a 2-1 road game against Rochester Mayo thanks to an extra-innings walk off base hit by sophomore Avery Engbrecht with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Winhawks (4-0, 4-0) were led by a pair of dominant pitching performances in the victory over the Big 9 rival Spartans (2-3, 2-3).

Junior Ava Hamsund started the game, pitching five innings with one earned run allowed and striking out eight. Junior Makayla Steffes earned the win in relief with three scoreless and hitless innings, striking out six.

Steffes and Hamsund also both had one hit and one run scored on offense to help their cause. Senior Grace Fricke also picked up an RBI for Winona.

Cotter 10, Lewiston-Altura 0

Cotter 10, Lewiston-Altura 3

The Ramblers (4-0, 3-0) won both games in a home doubleheader against the Cardinals (0-3, 0-3).

In game one, sophomore pitcher Madison Hazelton pitched a five-inning shutout, allowing four hits and no walks with 11 strikeouts.

Senior Hailey Biesanz went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, eighth grader Savannah Repinski went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI and senior Megan Morgan went 2-for-3 for Cotter. Lewiston-Altura’s offense was led by a 2-for-2 game from sophomore Tiegan Prigge.

In the second game, Repinski picked up her first win of the season with a seven-inning performance, allowing three runs with zero earned runs, five hits, seven walks and five strikeouts. At the plate, Repinksi went 3-for-4.

Senior Alison French had a 3-for-3 game with one double and three runs scored, Biesanz went 2-for-5 with two RBI, Morgan went 2-for-4 with two RBI and senior Mallory Ehlenfeldt went 2-for-2 with three RBI.

Lewiston-Altura was led by eighth-grader Lavin LeJeune, who went 2-for-3.

G-E-T 6, Onalaska Luther 0

RedHawks (5-2, 3-0) senior pitcher Genna O’Neill holds Luther (4-2, 2-1) to one hit and two walks while striking out 11. O’Neill’s strong performance carried over to the plate as well, hitting 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI.

Senior Ryann Duffenbach also had a strong night, hitting a home run with three RBI and a run scored.

C-FC 7, Pepin/Alma 6

The Pirates (3-6, 3-2) pulled off a comeback, overcoming a five-run deficit in a home win over the Eagles (5-2, 4-2).

Pepin/Alma scored two in the first, two in the second and one in the top of the third for a 5-0 lead, though C-FC chipped away with two in the bottom of the third for a 5-2 score.

The Eagles added an insurance run in the top of the fifth, but the Pirates scored five in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-6 lead they would not relinquish.

Senior Chayce Rollinger went 1-for-2 with two RBI, sophomore Emma Mann when 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored, sophomore Bella Holzer went 1-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored and senior Ava Schmitt went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Holzer earned the win in the circle with a complete game, allowing zero earned runs but six total runs, walking six and allowing five hits, striking out two.

TRACK AND FIELD

Raider Invitational

The G-E-T track and field teams traveled to Arcadia for the Raider Invitational, where the girls placed fifth out of 11 teams and the boys finished sixth out of 11.

Senior Will Thompson had the best day for the boys, winning the 110-meter hurdles, taking second in the long jump and taking third in the high jump. Senior Carter Gold also won an event for the RedHawks, taking first in the 800-meter run.

The girls team’s lone champion was senior Quinn Wenthe, who won the 100-meter hurdles while also taking second in the 300-meter hurdles.

Sophomore Adrianna Rotering took second in both the 800-meter run and 1600-meter run, senior Kylie Schmitz took second in the discus and senior Tauna Johnson placed third in the 800.

BOYS TENNIS

Cotter 4, Lake City 3

The Ramblers pulled off a narrow home victory over the Tigers on Thursday.

Two singles player Hamilton Brewer, three singles player Logan Granseth, the two doubles team of Steven Pilarski and Carter Knusel and the three doubles team of Joseph Row and Goktung Ozkan all won their matchups for the Ramblers.

BASEBALL

Rochester Mayo 10, Winona 0

The Winhawks (1-2, 1-1) dropped a road match against the Big 9 foe Spartans (5-0, 5-0) by a 10-run margin.

