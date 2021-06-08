High school sports roundup: Winona softball team advances to Section 1AAA final

AUSTIN, Minn. — The Winona Senior High School softball team took a big step on Tuesday by beating Kasson-Mantorville 6-0 and earning a spot in the MSHSL Section 1AAA championship game.

The top-seeded Winhawks (18-5) will again play third-seeded Kasson-Mantorville (15-8) at a time not yet determined, and K-M will have to beat Winona twice to win the championship.

Makayla Steffes pitched the shutout for the Winhawks and allowed five hits while striking out eight.

Olivia Poulin was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, and Paige Grafton had an RBI single. Mackenzi Simmons was responsible for getting two runs around when her RBI single was followed by a throwing error that allowed the second run to score on the same play.

Grace Fricke also had a hit and scored a run for Winona, which has won seven of its past eight games.

Section 1AA

Cotter 8, Stewartville 4

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 8, Cotter 0