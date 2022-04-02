High school sports roundup: Winona softball starts season with sweep

The Winona softball team started the season in stellar fashion, sweeping a road doubleheader against Big 9 Conference foe Albert Lea.

First up was a 10-2 victory by the Winhawks (2-0) over the Tigers (0-2) in which WSHS scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back.

Makayla Steffes threw a complete game, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out 18, also scoring a run on the basepaths.

Macy McNally went 3-for-3 with two runs, Grace Fricke went 2-for-4 with one RBI, Ava Hamsund had a double and one RBI, Olivia Poulin had a double and scored two runs and Avery Engbrecht scored two runs.

The second game was a quick win for the Winhawks, closing out the game 13-1in five innings.

Hamsund pitched a complete game 1-hitter, striking out 10 with two walks.

Steffes went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs, McNally went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs, Fricke was 1-for-1 with a double, an RBI and three runs, Poulin was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, Kayla Robinson was 1-for-2 with 3 RBI and Alma Johnsen went 2-for-2 with three RBI.

TRACK AND FIELD

MSU Varsity Showcase

Winona’s track and field teams started the season with an indoor meet on the campus of MSU-Mankato on Saturday, with both teams finishing 25th overall, with a handful of Top 10 individual finishes.

The boys team had one top finisher as junior Myles Rasmussen placed sixth in the 3200-meter run with a time of 10-minutes, 47-seconds.

On the girls team, senior Mandy Duellman had the highest overall finish, taking sixth in the shot put with a distance of 35-feet, 3-inches.

Freshman Adriana Brenegen placed eighth in the finals of the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.24 seconds.

In the 800-meter run, eighth grader Calla Pike ran a time of 2:34.56 to take ninth.

