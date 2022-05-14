High school sports roundup: Winona softball rebounds in walk-off win

Winona’s softball team nearly suffered a heartbreaking defeat, but instead picked up a thrilling win in a 4-3 walk-off victory over Cottage Grove Park High School in Winona on Saturday.

A couple errors by the Winhawks (16-1) allowed the Wolfpack (8-7) to score two runs in the top of the seventh inning to jump ahead 3-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, junior Makayla Steffes scored the tying run on a sacrifice fly by junior Ava Hamsund, and sophomore Olivia Poulin singled home junior Macy McNally to clinch the win.

Winona led for the first six innings of the game thanks to a two-run home run by senior Grace Fricke in the first inning. Park scored one run in the fifth inning before taking the lead in the seventh.

Steffes pitched six innings and also led the team at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two stolen bases. Hamsund was the winning pitcher after throwing the seventh inning, also going 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Fricke was 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI and Poulin was 2 for 4 with a steal and an RBI.

Cotter 7, Jordan 4

The Ramblers (13-3) picked up another win in their tournament trip to Mankato, defeating Jordan by three runs.

It was a banner day for senior infielder Alison French, who hit a pair of doubles and a home run in a 3 for 4 performance with three runs scored and two RBI, which gave her the 100th RBI of her career.

Sophomore Madison Hazelton struck out 10 batters in a complete game in the pitching circle, also going 2 for 3 at the plate with three RBI. Eighth grader Savannah Repinski also had a two-hit game for the Ramblers.

Lake Mills 4, G-E-T 3

The Red Hawks (16-5) lost a matchup against another strong team, falling by one run against Lake Mills (19-2) in Wisconsin Rapids.

BASEBALL

Lewiston-Altura 18, Cotter 10

Lewiston-Altura 12, Cotter 1

The Cardinals (5-7, 4-7) picked up a pair of wins in a home doubleheader against the Ramblers (2-12, 1-10).

In game one, L-A came out on top of an offensive onslaught by both teams.

Lewiston-Altura scored three runs in the first inning and never trailed, adding four in the second and five in the third for good measure. Despite the loss, Cotter had the biggest single inning of the game, scoring six runs in the fifth inning.

Cardinals senior Caleb Mueller had a huge game, starting the scoring with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning and leaving the park one more time in a 4 for 4 performance with two home runs and four runs scored.

Nolan Oslie was 2 for 4 with two RBI and a run, Wyatt Kriedermacher was 2 for 4 with two RBI and a run scored, Kyle Fredrickson was 3 for 5 with a double, a triple and four RBI and Eli Jensen was 2 for 3 with two RBI.

Cotter was led by Matthew Schleich, who went 3 for 3 with one run and two steals.

The Cardinals bats stayed hot, and their pitching sharpened up in the second game, beating the Ramblers by 11 runs in five innings.

Oslie took the mound for the Cardinals, pitching five innings and allowing just one run with five hits and two walks, striking out one batter.

Mueller stayed perfect, going 3 for 3 with three RBI and three runs scored. Fredrickson had another strong game as well, going 4 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and six RBI.

Rushford-Peterson 13, Spring Grove 3

Hayfield 14, Rushford-Peterson 1

The Trojans (10-5) hosted a home tournament, winning their first game of the day but losing their second.

In game one, R-P finished off the Lions in six innings thanks to a pair of late rallies, scoring five runs in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Senior Justin Ruberg threw a complete game, striking out 10 batters and allowing two earned runs with one walk and five hits.

Senior Thomas Ekern had the team’s best day at the plate, going 1 for 4 with a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Hayfield got the better of the Trojans in the tournament championship game, winning in five innings after the Vikings scored all 14 of their runs in the first four frames.

Senior Alex Ronnenberg went 1 for 2 with a triple and scored the Trojans’ only run.

